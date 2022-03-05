Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: McDaniel's Miami Start, When to Draft an RB, OL or WR at 29 (or Neither), and More

Tackling various issues on the mind of Miami Dolphins fans, including the idea of inquiring about Saquon Barkley if the New York Giants decide to trade him

INDIANAPOLIS — Doing the weekly SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag from the scouting combine, and here's part 2.

From JaSoN (@JWhat13):

Will this finally be the year Miami spends a draft pick higher than day 3 on a RB, and why is this front office so opposed to it in the past even given the fact the low picks haven't panned out?

Hey JaSoN, I’ll answer the second question first and just blame it (I use blame because I haven’t agree with that approach) on the belief that the running game works best with interchangeable backs. Now, there is some merit to that idea, but your running backs have to be better than meddling and that’s unfortunately what the Dolphins have had. The most obvious evidence came when Duke Johnson got his chance last year and instantly starting producing where others before him had failed. That said, I’m actually not expecting the Dolphins to change their approach because the 49ers running game succeeded the past few years with a collection of running backs who either entered the NFL as undrafted free agents or late-round picks.

From Isaias Boffill (@Boffillisaias):

What’s up, Mr. Poupart, do u think the dolphins should give the Giants a call to see they are asking for Barkley?

What’s up, Mr. Boffill, but let me first start by asking you to call me Alain because Mr. is way too formal for me (which is why coaches asking to be called “Coach Sanders” or “Coach Garrett” makes me gag). But I digress. Yes, absolutely, the Dolphins should do their due diligence (remember that phrase?) and call the Giants if indeed they’re shopping Barkley, but I certainly wouldn’t overpay for him. But if you can get him for a mid-round pick, there are worse moves Miami could make.

From J Trey (@JTrey65):

The Dolphins incurred lots of penalties under Gase and were more disciplined under Flores. How do you think McDaniels’ personality will translate to the field in this area?

Hey J, I see where you’re going with this, and there’s actually some merit to the notion that because Flores was so serious about everything that seeped into his players being extremely serious on small details, as opposed to the seemingly less serious approach (at least in terms of personality) from Base. And with McDaniel being somebody who likes to joke around in interviews, one certainly can wonder whether that might translate into a less-than-perfect attention to detail. But the reality is that McDaniel is dead serious when it comes to coaching and interviews shouldn’t be used as a predictor.

From Bob Curvelo (@curvelo13):

You think the Phins go OL or WR with pick #29?

Hey Bob, I have written that I wold be very surprised (and against) using the 29th pick on an offensive lineman and what Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel have said at the combine leads me to believe they’ll go in another direction. It absolutely could be wide receiver depending on who’s available at that spot (say, Jameson Williams), but I wouldn’t rule out the idea of the Dolphins taking a defensive player at that spot.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

I want to be optimistic about the first year under Coach McD, but also expect some first-year growing pains. Is it realistic to expect a playoff run year one ?

Hey Dave, I’d say go ahead and be optimistic. Remember that the Dolphins were a game away from the playoffs each of the past two seasons and that’s with an offense that was less than overwhelming. I absolutely would expect the offense to be significantly improved in 2022 and the big question for me is whether the defense can maintain its level of play or even improve with Brian Flores no longer around because he was the mastermind of that defense. Of course, a lot of the expectations will depend on the roster moves the Dolphins will make in the offseason, but I certainly wouldn’t dismiss the idea of a playoff run in McDaniel’s first year.

From Phinfanalyst (@Phinfanalyst):

Is there a position on this team that will be more overhauled than LB? Quietly a massive need, also a very deep draft at that position. … Also I'll double up on the LB position: Is the Jaelan Phillips LB experiment over? I thought it was obvious his value is rushing the passer, but it seemed Flo tried to get cute with him early on last year. The D clearly played better with him + Van Ginkel.

Hey there, I’m not so sure the linebacker group will be overhauled, particularly if you include edge defenders, because Jerome Baker will be back, and so will Phillips and Van Ginkel. But with Duke Riley, Elandon Roberts and Brennan Scarlett all pending UFAs, yes, there will be some changes there. I’d actually look at the running back position for a lot of changes and maybe also wide receiver. And, yes, the Dolphins are much better off having Phillips just go after the quarterback instead of making him an all-purpose linebacker who drops into coverage.

From Bob Witmer (@witmer_bob):

Good morning Alain, big fan. On a scale of 1-10 has Coach McDaniel met your expectations. Thanks.

Hey Bob, I understand and appreciate the question, but because the Dolphins don’t start their offseason program until April 4, the only thing I have to go on so far is how McDaniel has sounded and what he’s said in press conferences and in the one-on-one interview I was able to conduct with him. And he has certainly excelled at those by showing a great personality and presenting a clear and decisive vision for what he wants to do, plus not backing away from tough questions. If there’s such a thing as “winning a press conference,” McDaniel’s record is pretty impressive so far. But ask me again after the offseason program (including OTAs) and then training camp, and I’ll have a better answer.