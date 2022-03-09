Dolphins Wednesday Notebook: Tua Event Details, the Latest on the Flores Lawsuit, and More

Fans will get a chance to catch a pass from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in a charity event later this month

We told you in early December about a fundraising event that would give fans the opportunity to catch a pass from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and final details of the event have been released and spots remain available.

The event, called "This Too Shall Pass," will take place at loanDepot park (home of the Miami Marlins) on March 27 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The price for each pass is $2,000 and is valid for two people, and includes a 16x20 photo taken catching a touchdown pass from Tua and autographed, along with a BBQ and a DJ.

The list of charities that will benefit from the event includes After the Impact; CMA Foundation; God's Love We Deliver; LBX Sports Inc.; The Valerie Fund; Chance For Life; Ellis Marsalis Center; James Beard Foundation; Luanne Elise Foundation; and Tunnel to Tower Foundation.

For information, visit event.gives/tuapass.

The Latest on the Flores Lawsuit

The latest development in the lawsuit filed by Brian Flores against the NFL, the Dolphins, Giants and Broncos had the former Dolphins head coach and his attorneys calling for the lawsuit to be heard in court instead of going to arbitration.

“Arbitration is not transparent,” attorney Douglas H. Wigdor wrote in a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, according to AP. “Indeed, arbitration is by its very nature a secretive process that takes place behind closed doors and outside of the public eye. The lack of transparency in arbitration only serves to continue the status quo—which in this case, is one that you have conceded must be fairly evaluated and potentially overhauled. That cannot happen in arbitration. In addition to being secret and confidential, it is a well-accepted fact that arbitration presents a barrier to justice for victims of discrimination and other misconduct.”

Flores, who filed the lawsuit Feb. 1 accusing the NFL of systemic racism in its hiring practices and alleging that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss during the 2019, recently was hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a senior defensive assistant.

Dolphins and Super Bowl Odds

While there have been many significant moves around the NFL this week, the Dolphins have been relatively quiet except for putting the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki.

But the big news involving Aaron Rodgers staying with Green Bay and Russell Wilson getting traded from Seattle to Denver affected their Super Bowl odds.

Even before then, their odds actually had gotten longer over the past month for whatever reason.

After the Rodgers and Wilson news of Tuesday, the Dolphins found themselves with 50/1 odds to win Super Bowl LVII, according to BetOnline.ag. The Dolphins were 45/1 on Monday, up from 40/1 on Feb. 14.

The Dolphins are given the 13th-best chance among AFC teams to win the Super Bowl, ahead of only the Jacksonville Jaguars (100/1), New York Jets (125/1) and Houston Texans (150/1).

The Dolphins also are one of only three teams who odds got longer from Feb. 14 to Monday AND again to Tuesday, along with the Seahawks and New Orleans Saints.

The Buffalo Bills remain the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII at 7/1, followed by the Green Bay Packers at 8/1, who were 11/1 before the Rodgers news Tuesday.

Another Biegel Baby

Linebacker Vince Biegel announced on Twitter on Tuesday the birth of his second daughter, Meadow Marie.

Biegel is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next week.

Congratulations to Vince and the Biegel family!