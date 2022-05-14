Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Various Angles of the 2022 Schedule

Tackling issues on the minds of Miami Dolphins fans, including whether the team was hurt or helped by the dates and times recently announced

Part 1 of this week's SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From mr. mojo risin’ (@dennisgriffin7):

Three teams (Ravens, Bengals, Bills 2nd game) play the Jets the week before our game against them. Do you think those 3 teams will be overconfident and think they are better than they really are when they play us the following week after playing such a team?

Hey Dennis, what if I told you I think the Jets are going to be vastly improved in 2022 and could be a problem for a lot of teams? Would you think I’m crazy? … I mean, more than usual? Also don’t forget that the Jets beat some heavyweights last year, including those same Bengals, despite their poor record. Bottom line, make fun of the Jets at your own peril.

From Ricardo Hernandez (@Ricardo96451):

The actual games involved have been known for some time, so has the order/timing put out by the NFL been to or against the Dolphins’ benefit?

Hey Ricardo, I’d be inclined to say the NFL didn’t do the Dolphins any favors with their opening four games and that four-game stretch in December of at SF, at LAC, at BUF and at home against GB. Now, the Dolphins did ask the NFL to schedule the two California road games in back-to-back weeks, as indicated in my earlier story on the inside story of how Miami's schedule came about, but I can't imagine they're necessarily thrilled with the league adding the Buffalo trip right after that.

From ChrisDavis (@KyLouFinFan):

So other than Thursday road game vs. Cincy, which games have the greatest chance of the outcome being affected by the schedule, where/when/what it follows? Thanks

Hey Chris, the one game that really jumps out at me is the Week 15 game against the Bills. First off, it’s the third consecutive road game for the Dolphins, which is always tricky, and then it’s a December game in Buffalo and that means the weather could be a factor.

From Chris Bustin (@ChrisBustin13):

Hey, Alain. I was wondering what the Christmas Day game (Packers at Dolphins, 1 o’clock) might look like in the Poupart household. Will your family be attending the game? Will you be opening gifts before kickoff and then eating together after the game…or something else? Thanks!

Hey Chris, I like that question. I’m going to guess that day will start off with opening gifts with a nice family dinner after the game. I’ll be the only one watching the game because my wife and kids aren’t football fans.

From JH (@DrJHow12):

How do you feel about the late bye week? And why hasn’t the NFL instituted some rules for bye weeks around TNF?

Hey JH, I actually kind of like the bye week in Week 10, like the Dolphins have this year, though that’s about as late as I’d like it. I think it’s much more preferable to have it too late than too early. As to why no adjustments made for TNF teams, you’ll notice the league does try to schedule back-to-back TNF games for some, but I agree that everything possible should be done to provide byes around TNF games.

From Val Nomadi (@ValNomadi):

Why game on 12/17 vs Bills is TBD ? How you feel about playoff chances now that the schedule is out?

Hi Val, first off, for the past couple of years, the league has had a weekend where they pick five games as wild cards and pull three of them to become Saturday games. It’s how the Dolphins ended up playing on Saturday night at Las Vegas in December 2020. That Dolphins-Bills game in Week 15 actually is scheduled for 12/17 or 12/18. My guess is it probably will end up being moved to Saturday. As for playoff prospects, too early for that kind of prediction, but I’ll say it’s going to be awfully tough because there are just so many really good teams in the AFC.