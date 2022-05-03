Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Diesch, Deiter, Immediate Impact and Other Draft Issues

Part 2 of the SI Fan Nation All Dolphins post-draft mailbag:

From Brody (@Brody_316):

Who’s pushing Deiter at center? Who will be the swing O-linemen this year?

As of right now, Deiter clearly looks like the guy at center, though Connor Williams dabbled at the position in the preseason (had issues with shotgun snaps). But it’s a long way until the start of training camp, so there’s plenty of time to bring in somebody to compete with him. As for swing offensive linemen, the roster is filled with guys who can play guard or tackle.

From John Kerns (@yitwail):

Is Kellen Diesch a dark horse candidate for RT or RG if Hunt switched to RT?

Hey John, at this point I’d say anything is possible, but ask yourself this: What do you think the fan reaction would be if the Dolphins open the season with a rookie free agent starting at right tackle? All I’m saying is that while Diesche is your better-than-average UDFA, I would caution against expecting too much because history tells us it’s rare for those players to make a major impact, particularly right away.

From Jon Rambo (@thejonrambo80):

Do you think any particular pick put a veteran on notice?

Hey Jon, starting with the idea that every non-star knows he’s always competing for his job, in particular this draft would seem to jeopardize the job security of any inside linebacker not name Jerome Baker or Elandon Roberts and certainly the wide receivers beyond Jaylen Waddle or the three veterans acquired in the offseason — Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Trent Sherfield.

From JPB230659 (@jpb230659):

Salut Alain, are you high about one pick, and what about the QB pick?

Hey JP, the pick I’m most excited about is Channing Tindall, which certainly figures considering he was the first player taken. His speed should allow him to make some kind of contribution right away. As for the pick of Skylar Thompson, I’m very intrigued about him and curious to see what he can do in training camp and the preseason. As of right now, I get a little Jimmy Garoppolo vibe from him.

From d. Edward (@Syr2Pitt2SD):

If we had traded all of 4 our draft picks to move up to get one pick, which pick (round/number) would we have had, and who do you think we would have picked?

Hey Edward, if you look at the draft value chart, packaging those four picks wouldn’t even have gotten the Dolphins into the second round. The combined point value of the Miami picks per the Jimmy Johnson chart was 142.85, which falls between the 89th and 90th overall picks.

From Looches Harris (@LuchWatson):

Is it still a B rating for the offseason?

Hey Looches, how about a B+?

From FlGuy (@WilliamCebula):

Which draft pick has the best chance of making an immediate impact?

Hey William, as it very often the case, you have to go with the first pick and this year that’s Channing Tindall. At the very least, he should play a prominent role on special teams, but his speed also might make him valuable and earn him a role in certain defensive packages.

From Bob Curvelo (@curvelo13):

What's your thoughts on the draft picks and UDFA signings?

Hey Bob, the thing is that once they made the trade for Tyreek Hill to go along with the trade-up to get Jaylen Waddle last year, there was no way to expect much immediate impact from the draft. The likelihood is that maybe a handful of the rookies will end up helping the Dolphins in 2022, but ultimately the onus is on Hill and Waddle to produce big time (and that means more than just catches because a 9.8 receiving average doesn’t justify having given up two first-round picks) to make up for all the draft capital the Dolphins invested in those two players.

From Jake McVay (@JakeMc945):

I think the team is more confident in our starting center than the fan base. Thoughts Alain?

Hey Jake, 100 percent agree. And I tend to side with the Dolphins here because I think Michael either will be more than serviceable as a starter.