AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Big Catch for Gesicki

Alain Poupart

Forgive the cliché, but, yes, it was a big catch for Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki, who announced his engagement on Instagram.

Gesicki propose to his girlfriend Halle on a boat and shared a picture of the happy couple along with this message:

"I knew from the moment I met you that I never wanted to live another day without you and now I won’t have to. So excited for you to be my fiancé and cannot wait for you to be my wife. I love you HP (future G) today, tomorrow, and forever. "

The Instagram post had about 26,000 likes as of Friday night, including likes from several teammates, such as Davon Godchaux, Chandler Cox, Durham Smythe, as well as former teammate Danny Amendola and 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Teammate Christian Wilkins replied with: "Can’t wait to be right next to you as yah best man💯💯💯"

Like Gesicki, his future wife, Halle Proper, is a Penn State alum.

"I can’t believe I get to be your WIFE!!!!" she posted on Instagram along with the same picture of Gesicki down on one knee. "Yesterday was the perfect day and I’m overwhelmed with how much I love you and everyone involved💙"

Gesicki, who will turn 25 on Oct. 3, is heading into his third season with the Dolphins after being a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should the Dolphins Make a Move for Njoku?

With reports that Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has requested a trade, the Miami Dolphins would be wise to investigate the possibility of bringing in the former University of Miami star.

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Counting Down the Top 10 Offseason Moves

From the free agent signing of cornerback Byron Jones to the trade for running back Matt Breida, the Dolphins made a lot of moves in the offseason. But which ones were the best? Here's our Top 10 countdown

Alain Poupart

Number 72 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 72 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Number 73 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 73 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Dolphins 2020 Opponent Breakdown: Week 14 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins will have their hands full on defense when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14.

Alain Poupart

Dolphins History Lesson: Memorable Trades

July 2 marks the anniversary of the trade that brought future Hall of Fame guard Larry Little to Miami, so it's a good time to revisit memorable trades in Dolphins history

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Player Profile: LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel showed great promise in the final weeks of the 2019 season and that could lead to a bigger role for him this year

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Deiter Lands Major Big Ten Honor

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Michael Deiter has been recognized as one of the best in the Big Ten for the past decade

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

The Dolphins' Canada Connection

In honor of Canada Day, we examine the list of Miami Dolphins players who made an impact after arriving from the CFL, from Mark Dixon to Sam Eguavoen

Alain Poupart

Number 74 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 74 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart