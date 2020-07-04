Forgive the cliché, but, yes, it was a big catch for Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki, who announced his engagement on Instagram.

Gesicki propose to his girlfriend Halle on a boat and shared a picture of the happy couple along with this message:

"I knew from the moment I met you that I never wanted to live another day without you and now I won’t have to. So excited for you to be my fiancé and cannot wait for you to be my wife. I love you HP (future G) today, tomorrow, and forever. "

The Instagram post had about 26,000 likes as of Friday night, including likes from several teammates, such as Davon Godchaux, Chandler Cox, Durham Smythe, as well as former teammate Danny Amendola and 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Teammate Christian Wilkins replied with: "Can’t wait to be right next to you as yah best man💯💯💯"

Like Gesicki, his future wife, Halle Proper, is a Penn State alum.

"I can’t believe I get to be your WIFE!!!!" she posted on Instagram along with the same picture of Gesicki down on one knee. "Yesterday was the perfect day and I’m overwhelmed with how much I love you and everyone involved💙"

Gesicki, who will turn 25 on Oct. 3, is heading into his third season with the Dolphins after being a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft.