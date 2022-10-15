Dolphins-Vikings Five Biggest Storylines

The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 4-2 on the season and end their two-game losing streak when they face the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

In examining this matchup, we break down the five biggest storylines:

1. Can Skylar Step Up in First Start?

The Dolphins will have a different starting quarterback for a third consecutive time, and this time it's rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson who gets the nod after Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater each ended up in the concussion protocol. While Thompson performed admirably against the New York Jets last Sunday in his NFL debut, the circumstances will be far more advantageous this time around because Thompson took all the first-team reps in practice this week. All that said, this is still a rookie making his first NFL start against a Minnesota defense that has a lot of front-line players.

2. Armstead and the Pass Protection

For a fifth consecutive week, prized free agent acquisition Terron Armstead didn't practice because of the toe injury he sustained in the season opener against New England, but this time it came after he aggravated the injury and had to leave the Jets game early and then had a pre-scheduled visit with a specialist in New York. Bottom line: Armstead is an even bigger question mark than at any point this season. That's problematic because of what we saw in terms of the pass protection against the Jets when there were a few breakdowns, most notably when Thompson's arm was hit on a pass intended for River Cracraft, resulting in a floater that easily was intercepted by Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

3. Will There Be a Repeat from Raheem?

Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of the Jets game was the breakout performance by running back Raheem Mostert, who had the first 100-yard individual rushing performance of the season for the Dolphins. Another similar outing obviously would make life a lot easier for Thompson and there's no understating the importance of that. But Mostert ended the week listed as questionable on the final injury report with a knee injury that had him limited in practice. If Mostert can't play or perform at the same level as a week ago, then that'll put more pressure on running backs Chase Edmonds and/or Myles Gaskin to deliver.

4. X and Dealing with Jefferson

The Cincinnati game in Week 4 matched two great groups of wide receivers, and we've got another one of those matchups in this game with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the Dolphins side and Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen on the other. It turned out to be Tee Higgins who gave the Dolphins problems in that Week 4, but it needs to be said that Xavien Howard was dealing with groin issues that limited his effectiveness and sidelined him for the Week 5 game against the Jets. Howard will be back against the Vikings and he needs to be on top of his game if the Dolphins are to slow down the Minnesota passing game.

5. The Special Teams and the Kicker Battle

The game will feature a matchup of the two kickers who battled in Dolphins training camp in 2018, Jason Sanders and Greg Joseph. Sanders won that battle, which was to be expected since he was a draft pick and Joseph was a rookie free agent, and he's been a good, at times great, kicker for the Dolphins. But he had a key miss against the Jets last week — albeit from 54 yards out — when a successful kick would have given the Dolphins a fourth-quarter. While it's obviously important that Sanders outkick Joseph in this game — or at least match him — the special teams need to pick up their performance because that part of the game has been massively sub-par for the Dolphins so far in 2022.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.