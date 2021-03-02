2021 Dolphins Mock Draft Roundup: March 2 Edition

Projections remain all over the place when it comes to the Miami Dolphins and the 2021 NFL draft

In a normal year, there should be a pretty good consensus as to what should happen with the third overall pick of a draft.

This clearly isn't a normal year.

And it's reflected in what draft analysts think the Miami Dolphins will do with the third overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft. In short, there is no consensus.

A roundup of 15 national mocks done over the past few days and weeks reveals seven different scenarios for that pick.

The most popular — it was mentioned five times — had the Dolphins sticking with that third overall pick and taking LSU's Ja'Marr Chase, one of several high-profile wide receiver prospects who will be included in a later discussion about that position.

To give you an idea of the lack of consensus even when it comes to wide receivers, Chase was just one of three players at that position mocked at number 3 to the Dolphins.

The others were Tua Tagovailoa's teammates at Alabama: DeVonta Smith, who got two mentions, and Jaylen Waddle, who was mocked to the Dolphins by Ian Wharton of Optimum Scouting for Complex.com.

Waddle no doubt is an eye-opening suggestion, but remember he's faster than either Smith or Chase and he's got some Tyreek Hill qualities to his game, which does make him an interesting prospect.

Another mock, that one by USA Today's Nate Davis, had the Dolphins taking Oregon tackle Penei Swell at number 3.

Four mocks had the Dolphins trading down from the third overall pick, one all the way down to 12th to San Francisco's pick, one to 8 and Carolina's pick, and two to 6 and Philadelphia's pick.

The trade scenarios involving the Eagles were very different in terms of compensations: The SI NFL Draft Bible trade had the Dolphins moving from third to sixth and picking up a 2021 third-round selection as well as defensive end Derek Barnett. The trade suggested by Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports had the Dolphins moving from third to sixth and getting a sixth-round pick in 2021 and third- and fifth-round picks in 2022.

There was one scenario suggesting the Dolphins' third overall pick would be used to acquire DeShaun Watson from the Houston Texans. It came from Pro Football Focus, which had the Dolphins giving up the third and 18th overall picks this year, their 2022 first-round pick and Tua Tagovailoa to Houston for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback. As a kick, PFF then projected the Texans trading Tagovailoa to New England for the 15th overall selection, which would keep Tua in the AFC East and facing the Dolphins twice every year.

Finally, the other scenario suggested for the third overall pick came from Bryan Perez of Pro Football Draft, who had the Dolphins taking quarterback Zach Wilson and trading Tagovailoa.

Before you dismiss Perez's opinion, just keep in mind he's a former Canadian Football League scout.

"Are the Dolphins ready to move on from Tua Tagovailoa just one season removed from making him the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 draft?" Perez wrote. "It seems like a long shot, but I’m willing to bet on it happening in this mock draft. Wilson is currently battling Fields for QB2 honors, but with the Ohio State star heading to the Jets at No. 2 overall, the Dolphins grab the Cougars gunslinger here and work on trading Tua to a quarterback-needy team that’s willing to part with their first-rounder (the Bears, perhaps?). And before you scream, 'NO TEAM WILL GIVE UP A FIRST-ROUNDER AFTER THE DOLPHINS PICK WILSON!!,' I get it. The Dolphins would be better served dealing Tua before making this pick."

Also remember that SI Senior NFL Reporter suggested in a recent column — and rightly so — that the Dolphins would be smart to evaluate all the quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL draft and not dismiss the idea of taking one of them if they saw a higher ceiling than Tagovailoa's.

When it comes to the 18th overall selection, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah remains the most popular choice.

He was mentioned six times in the 15 national mocks we analyzed. The only other players who got more than one mention were University of Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau and Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins.

It's interesting to note that Perez's mock had the Dolphins taking DeVonta Smith at number 18.