Breaking Down the Dolphins' Round 2 Options

The Miami Dolphins will have many good prospects within their reach with the 36th and 50th overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft

After taking wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and defensive end Jaelan Phillips with their two picks in the first round Thursday night, the Miami Dolphins are scheduled to have three more selections Friday.

The Dolphins have the fourth and 18 picks in the second round, numbers 36 and 50 overall, and should have the opportunity to land a couple more blue-chip prospects, preferably at a position of need.

Based on most draft rankings, the list of top remaining prospects broken down by position includes:

Quarterbacks

Davis Mills, Stanford; Kyle Trask, Florida, Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

Running backs

Javonte Williams, North Carolina

Wide receivers

Rondale Moore, Purdue; Elijah Moore, Mississippi; Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU

Tight ends

Pat Freiermuth, Penn State

Offensive linemen

Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State; Dillon Raduntz, North Dakota State; Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma; Landon Dickerson, Alabama; Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater; Samuel Cosmi, Texas

Defensive linemen

Christian Barmore, Alabama; Levi Owunzurike, Washington

Edge defenders

Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma; Azeez Ojulari, Georgia; Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest

Linebackers

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame; Nick Bolton, Missouri; Jabril Cox, LSU

Cornerbacks

Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State; Tyson Campbell, Georgia; Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky; Ifeatu Meliwonfu, Syracuse

Safeties

Trevon Moehrig, TCU; Richie Grant, UCF

Of those, Williams, Elijah Moore, Jenkins, Barmore, Ojulari, Owusu-Koramoah and Moehrig all had been mentioned as possible or even likely first-round picks before the draft started Thursday night.

So the Dolphins absolutely should be able to get good value at number 36.

But who could end up being a target?

The prospects who stand out at this time logically, based on the Dolphins' needs and what they did in Round 1, would start with Williams, Jenkins and Owusu-Koramoah.

When it comes to Williams, the Dolphins might not get the chance to take him at 36 because the Jets and Falcons both pick before Miami and both have a need at running back.

We've mentioned Owusu-Koramoah previously as someone who seems like a great fit for the type of multiple-look defense that Brian Flores likes to run, maybe in an all-purpose role of linebacker/safety. He's definitely somebody to keep an eye on at number 36.

And then there's Jenkins, who most had projected as a first-round pick, who is a pure right tackle, which definitely is something the Dolphins could use if they indeed plan on moving 2020 second-round pick Robert Hunt inside to guard.

Those three clearly stand out at 36.

There's no overwhelming favorite, according to the ESPN NFL Draft Day Predictor, with Jenkins, Owusu-Koramoah and Ojulari listed as the top three.

It's obviously a lot harder to project what will happen at 50 because 17 more prospects will be off the board by then and we don't know who'll be available, but a center like Humphrey, Dickerson or Meinerz certainly would make sense, as would Williams if he somehow were still on the board.

What we probably could eliminate from the list of prospects above would be a tight end and wide receiver because of the already-present depth at the position. Though perhaps not likely, we can't eliminate the possibility of doubling up on edge defenders and — again though highly unlikely — we don't necessarily rule out the possibility of taking a quarterback at 50.

As for the third round, where the Dolphins pick 81st, well, that's pretty far down the line to be making projections at this point.