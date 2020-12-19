Setting the Stage for the Week 15 Dolphins-Patriots Matchup

Breaking down the Week 15 Dolphins-Patriots matchup with TV info, series record and SI team publisher predictions

The Miami Dolphins will look to keep pace in the AFC playoff race when they face the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Here's all the pertinent info for Dolphins-Patriots:

DATE: Sunday, Dec. 20

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: Hard Rock Stadium

TV: CBS

TV distribution: The game will be shown through most of the Southeast except for the Jacksonville area, throughout the Northeast and in most of Colorado

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Betting line: Dolphins by 1 1/2 (over/under 41.5)

Final injury report

Dolphins — RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), LB Jerome Baker (knee), G Ereck Flowers (ankle), TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder), WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring), S Bobby McCain (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (hamstring), LB Elandon Roberts (chest) and LB Kyle Van Noy (hip) are questionable

Patriots — DL Adam Butler (shoulder), DL Byron Cowart (back), OT Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle), K Nick Folk (back), DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder), RB Damien Harris (ankle), CB J.C. Jackson (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (neck), G Shaq Mason (calf), WR Donte Moncrief (thigh), WR Matthew Slater (knee), RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep) and RB James White (foot) are questionable

Regular season series history: Dolphins lead 56-54

Last five meetings:

Sept. 13, 2020 at New England; Patriots 21, Dolphins 11

Dec. 29, 2019 at New England; Dolphins 27, Patriots 24

Sept. 15, 2019 at Miami; Patriots 43, Dolphins 0

Dec. 9, 2018 at Miami; Dolphins 34, Patriots 33

Sept. 30, 2018 at New England; Patriots 38, Dolphins 7

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 52 (1972 at Miami; Dolphins 52, Patriots 0

Patriots' largest margin of victory: 43 (2019 at Miami; Patriots 43, Dolphins 0)

Highest-scoring matchup: 74 points (1994 at Miami; Dolphins 39, Patriots 35)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 3 points (1982 at New England; Patriots 3, Dolphins 0)

Series highlights: The game Sunday will come on the 16-year anniversary of perhaps the greatest upset victory in franchise history when the 2-11 Dolphins upset the 12-1 Patriots, 29-28, in a Monday night game. ... The Dolphins are 6-1 in their past seven home December games against the Patriots. ... A Dolphins victory would give them a split with the Patriots for the seventh time in the past eight seasons. The last Dolphins sweep came in 2000.

Former Patriots players with the Dolphins:

WR Isaiah Ford (2020, didn't play in any games), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (2016 training camp), C Ted Karras (2016-19), LB Elandon Roberts (2016-19), CB Eric Rowe (2016-18), LB Calvin Munson (2018-19 practice squad), CB Jamal Perry (2017-18 practice squad), LB Kyle Van Noy (2016-19)

Former Patriots coaches with the Dolphins:

Head coach Brian Flores, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, tight ends George Godsey

Former Dolphins players with the Patriots:

DL Akeem Spence

Former Dolphins coaches with the Chiefs:

Defensive backs coach David Merritt (former Dolphins player), defensive backs/cornerbacks Sam Madison (former Dolphins player)

Other connections

Dolphins GM Chris Grier worked for the Patriots from 1994-99, first as a scouting intern and then as a regional scout ... Dolphins coaching assistant Steve Ferentz is the brother of Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz. ... Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and LB Shaq Lawson both played with Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore in Buffalo.

The Dolphins vs. New England in December games in Miami since 2004:

2004 — Dolphins 29, Patriots 28

2006 — Dolphins 21, Patriots 0

2009 — Dolphins 22, Patriots 21

2012 — Patriots 23, Dolphins 16

2013 — Dolphins 24, Patriots 20

2017 — Dolphins 27, Patriots 20

2018 — Dolphins 34, Patriots 33

SI Team Publisher Week 15 Predictions: