Dolphins-Patriots Week 17 Five Biggest Storylines

The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 9-7 on the season and move closer to a playoff berth when they face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium

The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 9-7 on the season and move closer to a playoff berth when they face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Ahead of the matchup, we offer our weekly ranking and analysis of the five biggest storylines:

1. Teddy B Time

With Tua Tagovailoa sidelined with a concussion, Teddy Bridgewater gets a chance to show why the Dolphins made him one of the highest-paid backup quarterbacks in the NFL when they signed him in the offseason. This will be Bridgewater's second start, though the first one almost doesn't count since he was pulled by the concussion spotter after one snap. As we chronicled during the week, the expectation here is that the Dolphins offense absolutely can perform at a high level with Bridgewater.

2. Can the Defense Step Up on the Road?

The biggest reason the Dolphins defeated New England in the season opener was the defense forcing three turnovers, including a strip-sack that Melvin Ingram turned into a fumble return for a touchdown. Takeaways actually have played a big role in Miami's four-game winning streak against New England, but those have been tough to come by on the road, with the Dolphins having only five takeaways in eight games away from Hard Rock Stadium. Taking the ball away obviously would make the offense's job easier.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

3. Waddle/Hill vs. a Banged-Up Corner Corps

The Dolphins offense have feasted all season — even during the current four-game losing streak — on the big play with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and now they'll be facing a New England defense with two cornerbacks already ruled out because of injury. One of the big plays in that season opener was Tua's 42-yard touchdown pass to Waddle on fourth down right before halftime. If the Dolphins can protect Bridgewater, the opportunity should be there again to hit some big plays downfield.

4. Time for the Running Game?

The Dolphins have run the ball well for the most part over the past three games, but never have stuck with the ground game. Will this be the game, with Tagovailoa out of the lineup, that head coach Mike McDaniel focuses heavily on the ground game, particularly in short-yardage situations?

5. Special Teams in the Spotlight

Yes, we're back to the special teams, which have frankly been bad all season for the Dolphins, the latest example being the 93-yard kickoff return given up against Green Bay followed by a mis-hit squib kick that allowed the Packers to start a drive around midfield. Oh, and then there was Jason Sanders missing a long field goal attempt. The special teams miscues were easier to overlook when the Dolphins offense was humming in the middle of the season, but the team right now just can't afford to have special teams miscues. On the contrary, it would be nice for Miami to have a big play in the kicking game for a change.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.