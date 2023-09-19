Dolphins-Patriots Week 2 Five Biggest Storylines ... And How They Played Out

The Miami Dolphins improved to 2-0 on the season for the 22nd time in franchise history with their victory against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

Ahead of the matchup, we highlight the five biggest storylines, so now it's time to revisit those to see how they played out:

1. Can Bill Belichick find a way to slow down the Dolphins offense?

Before the game: The Dolphins offense looked downright scary in the opener against the L.A. Chargers, leaving many analysts in awe and wondering exactly what any opponent will be able to do to slow it down, let alone stop it. Bill Belichick hasn't enjoyed a ton of success since Tom Brady left New England, but his reputation as a defensive mastermind hasn't left. If the Dolphins are executing the way they did at SoFi Stadium, it might not matter what Belichick comes up with in terms of a defensive game plan.

During the game: Considering the damage the Dolphins against the Chargers, Belichick certainly deserves some credit for New England holding Miami to under 400 total yards and 24 points. What the Patriots did was prevent the big play, even if it meant playing looser when it came to defending the run. For sure, the Dolphins left some points on the field, but they also have to tip their hat to New England for its approach.

2. Will the run defense return?

Before the game: As good as the Dolphins passing game was against the Chargers, that's how porous the run defense was. And there cannot be a repeat for the Dolphins because New England would love nothing more than to control the ball offensively to shorten the game and limit Miami's offensive possession. This could be a case where the Dolphins defense might be smart to sell out to stop the run even if it leaves the defensive backs in less favorable situations.

During the game: Conversely, the Dolphins were much more focused on stopping the run in this game than they were in Week 1 because New England isn't nearly as threatening as a passing team as the Chargers. Regardless, it was a solid job done by the guys up front. Rhamondre Stevenson was held to 50 on 15 carries (3.3 average) and Ezekiel Elliott to 13 yards on five carries (2.6 average).

3. Terron time?

Before the game: Four-time Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week and his availability will continue to be an issue every week for the time being. Kendall Lamm did a very good job in Armstead's place against the Chargers, but Armstead is a special talent whose presence makes a clear difference for the offensive line.

During the game: The bad news was that Armstead was inactive for a second consecutive game; the good news is that veteran Kendall Lamm had a second consecutive good outing. The one sack of Tua Tagovailoa came on the right side on the offensive line and we didn't. notice Lamm giving up any pressures, plus the run blocking was exemplary pretty much everywhere across the line.

4. Chubb challenge

Before the game: The Dolphins pass rush didn't produce many results against the Chargers, with the team's three sacks coming with the help of blitzes. While Jaelan Phillips was noticeable during the game, his counterpart Bradley Chubb was very quiet going against former All-Pro tackle Rashawn Slater. With Phillips a question mark for this game because of a back injury, it would be a great time for Chubb to have a bounce-back performance.

During the game: Mission accomplished, and then some! Chubb was a difference-maker in this game at the start and most definitely at the beginning. He forced the fumble that ended the Patriots' scoring threat at the end of the first quarter and came up huge on New England's final drive, first with an 8-yard sack that put New England in a second-and-18 hole it could not climb out of, and on the final play it was his pressure that forced Mac Jones to hurry his throw, which ended up being a tad off target and led to Mike Gesicki having to lateral to guard Cole Strange so he could try to reach the first-down marker.

5. Former Dolphins watch

Before the game: The New England roster features a few former Dolphins players with the chance to make an impact in this game, starting with tight end Mike Gesicki and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, and possibly wide receiver DeVante Parker. Gesicki will be playing his first game against the Dolphins after leaving as a free agent in the offseason. Parker, who was traded to the Patriots last offseason, was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

During the game: Maybe it's just us, but we sure got a kick out of Mac Jones completing his first two passes to Gesicki and Parker. And how fitting that it was Gesicki who was at the center of the game-winning play, with the play ultimately ending in a fourth-down failure brought us back to a key play in the Dolphins game at San Francisco last December when the outcome still was in doubt. Parker (6) and Gesicki (5) had their number of catches, but it would be inaccurate to suggest they had a major impact on the game.

