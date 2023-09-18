Dolphins-Patriots Week 2: The Five Biggest Plays

The Miami Dolphins improved their 2023 record to 2-0 when they defeated the New England Patriots 24-17 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:

1. The strange final play

Even though this was a game where the Dolphins seemed in control the whole way, the Patriots refused to go away and had a chance at a game-tying (or game-winning with a two-point conversion) drive after the two-minute warning. The Dolphins shut the door on a bizarre play that featured former Miami tight end Mike Gesicki, who caught a pass from Mac Jones on fourth-and-4 from the Miami 33. While he was moving toward the sideline when he caught the ball 2 yards short of the first-down marker, Gesicki wasn't able to immediately turn upfield after catching a low pass after Jones was pressured by Bradley Chubb. Props to Justin Bethel for preventing Gesicki from being able to move and leaving him no choice but to lateral the ball, which landed in the hands of Cole Strange, who was gang-tackled just shy of the first-down marker, sealing the Dolphins victory.

2. Mostert's long TD run

The Dolphins had seen their lead cut to 17-10 and Tua Tagovailoa get picked off by rookie Christian Gonzalez when they got the ball back at the Patriots 43-yard line following a three-and-out by the defense. All it took was one play to restore the lead to two touchdowns when Raheem Mostert used his speed to take advantage of great blocking up front that created a huge hole in the middle. Kudos to Connor Williams and Robert Hunt to blocking two Patriots linemen inside and out to create the big hole. It was so well blocked that Mostert wasn't touched on his way to the end zone.

3. The Bradley Chubb sack

The key to a late defensive stand usually is creating at least one negative play to stop the momentum of the offense, and it was Chubb who provided it. It came on first-and-10 from the Dolphins 39 when Chubb easily got around tackle Vederian Lowe to get to Jones for an 8-yard sack. That put New England in a second-and-18 situation that it couldn't overcome.

4. The fumble recovery

Because of the nature of New England's offense, which focuses on the running game, short passing and ball control, keeping the Patriots from playing with a lead was more important to the Dolphins in this game than it usually is. They were able to do that, never trailing after kicking a field goal on their first drive. But it might not have happened if not for another big play by Chubb. Facing a third-and-8 from the Miami 39 with Miami leading 3-0, the Patriots were looking at a first down inside the 30 after Mac Jones completed a pass over the middle to rookie Demario Douglas. But Chubb turned around after his pass rush, noticed Douglas running across the field not too far away and ran him down from behind to chop the ball away from his grasp. Safety DeShon Elliott then outwrestled running back Rhamondre Stevenson for the loose ball and the drive-ending turnover.

5. The Tua TD pass to Tyreek

As they did in Week 1 against the Chargers, the Dolphins were able to score points right before halftime and it ended up making the difference in the outcome. This time it was a touchdown right after New England had cut the lead to 10-0. The brilliantly designed touchdown came when Hill lined up in the slot and cut outside after crossing the goal line, with Tua delivering a quick strike for the 17-3 lead. The play culminated a great two-minute drive that featured Tua completions of 22 and 12 yards to River Cracraft before a beautiful 18-yard pass to Braxton Berrios right before the Hill touchdown.

