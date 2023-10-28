Dolphins-Patriots Week 8 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to go to 6-2 on the 2023 season when they face the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Dolphins will enter the game as 9.5-point underdogs, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

Analysis: "The Patriots are coming off an impressive home victory over the Bills where Mac Jones showed some life. The Dolphins lost to the Eagles Sunday night in a game where the offense scored just one touchdown. New England slowed Miami in the first meeting. That same strategy will keep them in this game. It's closer than you think."

Prediction: Dolphins 26, Patriots 21

Albert Breer Prediction: Dolphins

Mitch Goldich Prediction: Dolphins

Claire Kuwana Prediction: Dolphins

Gilbert Manzano Prediction: Dolphins

Conor Orr Prediction: Patriots

John Pluym Prediction: Dolphins

Matt Verderame Prediction: Dolphins

Jarrett Bell Prediction: Dolphins 27, Patriots 20

Chris Bumbaca Prediction: Dolphins 28, Patriots 21

Nate Davis Prediction: Dolphins 31, Patriots 23

Safid Deen Prediction: Dolphins 34, Patriots 23

Tyler Dragon Prediction: Dolphins 28, Patriots 17

Victoria Hernandez Prediction: Dolphins 28, Patriots 20

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz Prediction: Dolphins 26, Patriots 19

Lorenzo Reyes Prediction: Dolphins 27, Patriots 22

Analysis: "Bill Belichick earned his 300th victory in Week 7, and now the Patriots head to Miami – where the Dolphins are coming off a loss to Philadelphia. Miami is a different team at home. Miami is 3-0 ATS at home and they have won those games by an average of 28.7 points per game. Tua Tagovailoa has a 132.3 passer rating at home, too. That's a lot of points to lay on the Pats, but Miami has won the last three home meetings by 10.7 ppg. Trust it."

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Patriots 19

Analysis: "The Dolphins have already disposed of the New England Patriots once this season. However, the Patriots are coming off their own impressive win against a team that absolutely dominated Miami just a few weeks ago. Yet, the Patriots’ roster is endlessly injured, and the Dolphins’ speed will be difficult to manage, even for a well-coached New England defense."

Adam Beasley Prediction: Dolphins

David Bearman Prediction: Dolphins

Dalton Miller Prediction: Dolphins

Jay Morrison Prediction: Dolphins

Dallas Robinson Prediction: Dolphins

Analysis: "The Patriots put together a legitimately impressive offensive performance last week in their win against the Bills. Quarterback Mac Jones got the ball out quickly and was efficient, going 25-for-30 passing for 272 yards. And he took the Patriots down the field on a game-winning drive. This was the version of the Patriots offense that optimists thought they might get under Bill O’Brien. But it was one game. Can they do it again? The Dolphins, meanwhile, suffered a tough Sunday night loss against the Eagles. They struggled to run the ball and left some plays on the field offensively. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill didn’t practice Wednesday because of a hip injury, and his status for this game is uncertain. I can’t quite figure out this line. It feels high. The Dolphins and Patriots played in Week 2, and it was a competitive game that Miami won 24-17. Now the Dolphins could be without the player (Hill) who makes the whole offense go, and they are a 9.5-point favorite. I’m tempted to take the Patriots, but I don’t want to overreact to one impressive showing. They looked like one of the worst teams in the NFL through the first six weeks of the season. I could easily regret this one, but give me the Dolphins."

Prediction (against the spread): Dolphins -9.5 (line varies depending on outlet)

Analysis: The Patriots excel at stopping the run, allowing the fewest yards per carry in the league this season (3.42). Despite playing two games without star rookie De'Von Achane, the Dolphins still lead the NFL in rushing yards per game (162.3) and per carry (6.3). Starting running back Raheem Mostert missed practice Wednesday with an ankle injury but returned Thursday and figures to lead a backfield that will also feature Jeff Wilson Jr. and Salvon Ahmed."

Seth Walder Prediction: Dolphins 37, Patriots 13

Eric Moody Prediction: Dolphins 35, Patriots 17

Mike Florio Prediction: Dolphins 27, Patriots 20

Chris Simms Prediction: Dolphins 24, Patriots 20

Ali Bhanpuri Prediction: Dolphins 26, Patriots 18

Tom Blair Prediction: Dolphins 30, Patriots 20

Brooke Cersosimo Prediction: Dolphins 30, Patriots 20

Gennaro Filice Prediction: Dolphins 35, Patriots 13

Dan Parr Prediction: Dolphins 28, Patriots 18

Analysis: "The Miami Dolphins are coming off a decisive loss in Philadelphia, while the Patriots are coming off an upset win over Buffalo. Miami is in a classic bounce-back spot, while New England is in your prototypical letdown position. The Patriots lost to the Dolphins at home 24-17 back in Week 2, and Miami’s defense and running game played leading roles in that victory. Meanwhile, New England’s defense has played without a number of key players since that matchup, which matters here because the Dolphins have struggled against high-quality defenses. The Patriots are well-coached and familiar with Miami, but they were a better group back in Week 2."

Prediction: Dolphins 28, Patriots 20

Analysis: "Where was Mac Jones on my list of bad quarterbacks? Hey, Mac The Knife was slicing up the Bills last week. He led the Patriots on his first game-winning drive of the season (and second of his career) by going 6-of-7 for 64 yards and a TD pass with 12 seconds left. It was Jones’ first career touchdown pass in the final two minutes of a game. As for the Dolphins, last week’s loss was actually predictable (not by me!) as they have struggled against the league’s top teams on the road. They are back home this weekend and their top cornerbacks are getting healthy, so I expect a disappointing defense to play better. Oh, almost forgot: Tua Tagovailoa is 5-0 against Bill Belichick (by an average of 8 points — so, yeah, I am losing 1.5 points of value. That’s OK)."

Prediction (against the spread): Dolphins minus 9.5

Analysis: "The Dolphins are going for their second sweep of the Patriots in three seasons with their trip to Germany and showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs looming. While a concern about looking ahead would have some validity, the Dolphins faced similar situations in home games against Denver and Carolina (showdowns at Buffalo and Philadelphia next on the schedule) and we all know how those games turned out. The bottom line here is that Miami simply has too much firepower for the Patriots and it's impossible to forget that two weeks before beating Buffalo, New England was shut out by the Saints 34-0. This likely will be Miami's toughest home game to date, particularly if weather becomes a factor, but Tua, Tyreek and company will find a way to make enough plays to pull away in the end."

Prediction: Dolphins 30, Patriots 20

