The Five Biggest Storylines for the Dolphins-Patriots Week 1 Matchup

Breaking down the five biggest subplots involved in the Miami Dolphins matchup with the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday:

1. The New-Look Dolphins Offense

After an offseason filled with talk, debate and conversation about what the Dolphins offense might look like, we'll get our first glimpse in a real game. What does head coach Mike McDaniel have in store in terms of a game plan against Bill Belichick? How much of a focus will there be on the running game? What will the Dolphins do to take advantage of the speed of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle? What will the offensive line look like with a new scheme and two new key members? Again, we won't be able to form definitive conclusions after just one game, but at least we'll have some sort of idea because the preseason doesn't mean much in terms of revealing the identity of the offense.

2. Tua Starts Important Season

If we're talking about the offense, we very obviously have to talk about Tua Tagovailoa as he sets to embark on a critical season, one that very well might determine the course the franchise takes at quarterback. The Dolphins have hyped the QB since the offseason, but more importantly have surrounded him with better talent than he's had since arriving as the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Now, it's time for him to start delivering.

3. What Will the Return Game Look Like?

After having Jakeem Grant to handle returns for several years, there's not one return specialist on the roster and McDaniel has repeated he won't be afraid to use Hill, Waddle or Jevon Holland in the return game, as the three are listed at the top of the depth chart. Beyond who they end up using, it'll be interesting to see what kind of impact the return game can make for the Dolphins.

4. How Will the Defense Deal with the Absence of Byron Jones?

This is the biggest personnel question on defense because Jones' man coverage ability — and it is very good — is a big part of the ultra-aggressive style the Dolphins like to employ. The first question here is whether Nik Needham will slide outside from the slot to replace Jones in the starting lineup or whether the Dolphins will go with one of their other cornerbacks, whether it be Noah Igbinoghene, Keion Crossen or Kader Kohou. And then the question is whether the pass defense will be affected, though this doesn't appear to be as much of a concern against the Patriots as it will be against, say, the Bills or Bengals later this month.

5. How Will the Newcomers Perform in their Dolphins Debut?

The Dolphins have several high-profile veteran newcomers on the roster with Hill, Armstead, Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Melvin Ingram and Trey Flowers and what kind of impact they can make right from the start always is something to watch. The best guess here is that — obviously — Hill is the one most likely to make a difference against New England, though we wouldn't dismiss either of the running backs.