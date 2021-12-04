Dolphins-Giants Week 13 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to extend their winning streak to five games when they face the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 13.

The Dolphins already were favored to win the game, but the betting line jumped to almost a touchdown after new that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones would miss the game because of a neck injury. Not surprisingly, the Dolphins are a consensus pick to win the game, though it's not unanimous.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

CBS Sports

Analysis: "It's looking like Daniel Jones won't be playing in this game, which means it's Mike Glennon SZN (Editor's note: Jones has been ruled out). More interesting to me is the hype the Dolphins are getting these days. It feels a little out of hand relative to how they were being treated just four weeks ago. The defense is playing a lot better and Miami finally figured out how to fashion an offense around Tua Tagovailoa. But the Giants have an above-average defense and one that matches up well with what the Dolphins want to do. I think the G-men pull off a semi-stunner here."

Prediction: Giants 21, Dolphins 17

Los Angeles Times

Analysis: "Miami’s defense has played really well the last month. Tua Tagovailoa is getting the ball out of his hands, despite a subpar offensive line. Giants can’t afford to lose Daniel Jones."

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Giants 17

The Sporting News

Analysis: "It's a battle of former Bill Belichick assistants with Joe Judge and Brian Flores. Both offenses average less than 20 points per game. The Giants need to get Saquon Barkley on track against a Miami run defense that allows 104.9 rushing yards per game."

Prediction: Dolphins 23, Giants 17

Arizona Republic

Analysis: "The Dolphins have won four straight games and have impressed in doing so. They'll make it five straight on Sunday."

Prediction: Dolphins 23, Giants 16

FOX Sports

Analysis: ""I like the Dolphins. Jaylen Waddle gives them some flair on the outside. Mistake-free football, when you have two average offenses, wins. The Dolphins will have fewer penalties, protect the football and have fewer turnovers. I get a much more accurate passing game at home and I only have to swallow (five points). This is one of my favorite plays, I like Miami in this spot. I also like the under here. This feels very much like a 23-17 game. This is a fundamental and well-coached Dolphins defense.""

Prediction: Dolphins 23, Giants 17

Pro Football Talk

Analysis: "The Dolphins have followed a seven-game losing streak with a four-game winning streak. I think it will prove to be too little, too late to make the playoffs, but they’ll keep the streak going against the Giants.."

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Giants 20

NFL.com

Analysis: "Daniel Jones' status is uncertain as of this writing. I don't think the Giants' offense can survive against this peaking, ravenous Dolphins group without him, especially if Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard don't return. It took half a season to warm up, but rookies Jaylen Waddle, Jevon Holland and Jaelan Phillips are making the case for this Fins front office to stay put. If Tua Tagovailoa leads Miami to a winning record, which is imminently possible at this point, owner Stephen Ross really wouldn't have any choice. This score is based on Jones starting; make it 27-17 if Mike Glennon is the guy. (UPDATE: Glennon will indeed be getting the start in Miami. On Friday, Giants coach Joe Judge said Jones hasn't been cleared for contract, ruling him out of Sunday's game.)"

Prediction: Dolphins 25, Giants 20

SI Fan Nation All Dolphins

Analysis: "Whether it's going to be enough to propel the Dolphins into the thick of the playoff race remains to be seen, but this four-game winning streak has us with 2020 vibes when the defense was dominant and the offense and special teams did their part to produce complementary football that usually meant wins against inferior opponents. The Giants' resurgent defense could present some problems for the Dolphins offense, but this smelled like a Miami win all along given how well their defense has been playing well and it's truly difficult to picture Mike Glennon being the QB who stops the Dolphins' roll."

Prediction: Dolphins 20, Giants 9