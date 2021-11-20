Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Jets Week 11 Matchup

Breaking down all the details for the Miami-New York game at MetLife Stadium

The Miami Dolphins will look to extend their winning streak to three games when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 11 Dolphins-Jets matchup:

MIAMI DOLPHINS (3-7) vs. NEW YORK JETS (2-7)

DATE: Sunday, Nov. 21

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: MetLife Stadium; East Rutherford, N.J.

WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. ET in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will be between 55 and 57 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with cloudy skies but zero chance of precipitation. The wind is expected to be 7 mph with gusts up to 9 mph.

TV: CBS

TV distribution: The game will be shown in South Florida and in the New York City area.

Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst), A.J. Ross (sidelines)

STREAMING: fuboTV

SI Sportsbook betting line: Dolphins by 3.5 (over/under 44.5)

Final Injury Report:

Dolphins — LB Andrew Van Ginkel (back) and DT Christian Wilkins (calf) are questionable.

Jets — QB Zach Wilson (knee) is doubtful; DL Nathan Shepherd (knee) and G Alijah Vera-Tucker (toe) are questionable.

Regular season series history: The Jets lead 55-54-1

Last five meetings:

Nov. 29, 2000 at New York; Dolphins 20, Jets 3

Oct. 18, 2000 at Miami; Dolphins 24, Jets 0

Dec. 8, 2019 at New York; Jets 22, Dolphins 21

Nov. 3, 2019 at Miami; Dolphins 26, Jets 18

Nov. 4, 2018 at Miami; Dolphins 13, Jets 6

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 43 (1975 at New York; Dolphins 43 Jets 0)

Jets' largest margin of victory: 27 (2004 at New York, Jets 41, Dolphins 14; 2007 at Miami, Jets 40, Dolphins 13)

Highest-scoring matchup: 96 points (1986 at New York; Jets 51, Dolphins 45, OT)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 16 points (2010 at New York; Dolphins 10, Jets 6)

Former Jets players with the Dolphins:

T Jesse Davis (in Jets training camp, 2016), DB coach Gerald Alexander (3 games as player in 2011)

Former Jets coaches with the Dolphins:

None

Former Dolphins players with the Jets:

DL Shaq Lawson

Former Dolphins coaches with the Jets:

Offensive line coach/run game coordinator John Benton, special teams coordinator Brant Boyer, senior defensive assistant/cornerbacks coach Tony Oden

Other connections

Dolphins rookie safety Jevon Holland played with Jets first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker at Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland, California. ... Vera-Tucker then played with Austin Jackson at the University of Southern California. ... Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis and Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams were teammates on the University of Alabama defensive line.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

JETS SCOUTING REPORT

There figured to be growing pains for the Jets in 2021 in Robert Saleh's first year as head coach, but maybe nothing like this. Quarterback Zach Wilson has struggled as a rookie after being the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, though it doesn't help that the Jets just don't have a lot of playmakers on offense. But it's on defense where things have been really disappointing, particularly given Saleh's defensive reputation.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN ...

The Dolphins looked in their victory against Baltimore a lot like the team that went 10-6 in 2020, riding the defense with just enough plays being made by the offense. It's a formula that logically should work again against the Jets, though there's even reason to hope the offense can have its first big outing of the season given how bad the Jets defense has been of late. The Jets going with Joe Flacco as their starter certainly shouldn't change the fact the Dolphins should win because the defense flustered him last year and the same could happen again Sunday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE ...

Again, this is a game the Dolphins absolutely should win because the Jets just are not very good. But they did have some good offensive showings in recent weeks, scoring 34 points against Cincinnati and 30 points against the Colts. So maybe Flacco and the Jets find a way to deal with the Dolphins blitzes and come up with some big plays. And maybe this is the week the Jets get some answers on defense and they end up taking advantage of a Dolphins offense that's been more bad than good in 2021.

FINAL DOLPHINS-JETS PREDICTION

The Dolphins maybe have turned the corner after their victories against Houston and Baltimore, though a skeptic could point out they beat a really bad Texans team in an ugly game and they took advantage of being the home team on a short week against the Ravens. If the Dolphins indeed have turned the corner, they not only should win this game, they should handle what is a bad Jets team. It says here, though, that the Jets will find some answers on defense and the end result will be somewhere in the middle for the Dolphins. Yes, they'll win, but, no, it won't be a rout. Dolphins 22, Jets 13.