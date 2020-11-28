SI.com
Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Jets Rematch

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins will look to bounce back from their first loss in six games when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Here's all the pertinent info for Dolphins-Jets:

DATE: Sunday, Nov. 29

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: MetLife Stadium

TV: CBS

TV distribution: The game will be shown in most of Florida and the New York-New Jersey area.

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (color analyst), AJ Ross (sideline)

Final injury report

Dolphins — RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and G Solomon Kindley (foot) are out; WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring) and QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb) are questionable

Jets — LB Patrick Unwuasor (hamstring) is out; OL Chuma Edoga (ankle) and OL George Fant (knee/ankle) are doubtful; LB Blake Cashman (hamstrings) and OL Alex Lewis (not injury related) are questionable

Betting line (per BetOnline.ag: Dolphins by 6.5; over/under 44.5

Regular Season Series history: Jets lead 55-53-1

Last five meetings:

Oct. 18, 2020 at Miami; Dolphins 24, Jets 0

Dec. 8, 2019 at New York; Jets 22, Dolphins 21

Nov. 3, 2019 at Miami; Dolphins 26, Jets 18

Nov. 4, 2018 at Miami; Dolphins 13, Jets 6

Sept. 16, 2018 at New York; Dolphins 20, Jets 12

Series highlights: The Dolphins' last prime-time victory before this season was a 34-13 rout of the Jets at MetLife Stadium in December 2016. ... The Dolphins won 30-25 in 2009 despite having only 104 total yards, thanks to two kickoff returns for touchdowns by Ted Ginn Jr. and a fumble return by Jason Taylor. ... The Dolphins had 131 a year later when they won 10-6 at the New Meadowlands Stadium in a game best remembered for Brandon Fields averaging 56.4 yards on 10 punts. ... And, of course, who can forget the game 26 years ago almost to the day — Nov. 27, 1994 — when the Dolphins beat the Jets 28-24 in the "Fake Spike Game."

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 43 (1975 at New York; Dolphins 43, Jets 0)

Jets' largest margin of victory: 27 (2004 at New York; Jets 41, Dolphins 14; 2007 at Miami; Jets 40, Dolphins 13)

Highest-scoring matchup: 96 points (1986 at New York; Jets 51, Dolphins 45, OT)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 16 points (2010 at New York; Dolphins 10, Jets 6)

Former Jets players with the Dolphins:

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, G/T Jesse Davis (training camp and practice squad)

Former Jets coaches with the Dolphins:

Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, quarterbacks coach Robby Brown, offensive line coach Steve Marshall, defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander (as a player)

Former Dolphins players with the Jets:

RB Frank Gore (2018), LB Neville Hewitt (2015-17), WR Chris Hogan (2012 training camp and practice squad)

Former Dolphins coaches with the Jets:

Head coach Adam Gase, assistant head coach/linebackers Frank Gore, assistant head coach offense/wide receivers Shawn Jefferson, special teams coordinator Brant Boyer (as a player), offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Dowell Loggais, defensive line coach Andre Carter, offensive assistant Bob Hardegree

Dolphins season sweeps of Jets:

2018, 2016, 2009, 2003, 1997, 1996, 1994, 1990, 1984, 1983, 1982, 1977, 1976, 1975, 1973, 1972, 1970

SI Team Publisher Week 12 Predictions:

