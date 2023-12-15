Breaking Down the Final Week 15 Dolphins-Jets Injury Report

The Dolphins have a season-long list of players with game status designations, and most of them are questionable

After the Miami Dolphins' first regular practice of the week, their final injury Week 15 report ended up being their longest of the season.

The good news is that, as head coach Mike McDaniel had indicated before practice, only guard Robert Hunt and safety DeShon Elliott were ruled out of the game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.

The bad news is the fact the injury report including a season-high 11 players with a game status designation.

Outside of Hunt and Elliott, everybody else was listed as questionable and everybody was limited at practice Friday other than wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who's deadling with an ankle injury.

Listed as questionable besides Hill were: RB De'Von Achane (toe), T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle), RB Chris Brooks (knee), OL Liam Eichenberg (calf), S Jevon Holland (knees), CB Xavien Howard (hip), OL Austin Jackson (oblique), and LB Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique).

As a reminder, Brooks currently is on IR and the Dolphins have until early next week to make their decision the rookie running back as to whether they move him to the 53-man roster (requiring a corresponding move) or keep him on IR for the remainder of the season.

Armstead and Holland both sat out the Monday night loss against the Tennessee Titans.

Brandon Jones is expected to start at safety in Elliott's absence, and the other spot likely would go to Elijah Campbell or perhaps Nik Needham if Holland is forced to miss a third consecutive game.

The logical replacement for Van Ginkel at outside linebacker should have be forced to sit out would be Emmanuel Ogbah, but there also could more playing time for recently signed veteran Jason Pierre-Paul.

On the offensive line, there are a ton of permutations based on who plays or doesn't, with newcomer Jonotthan Harrison perhaps the most logical option if Eichenberg is out along with Connor Williams having been put on IR this week.

JETS INJURY REPORT

The Jets also ruled out two players, one of whom is quarterback Aaron Rodgers, still waiting to make his return from his Week 1 Achilles injury.

Also ruled out was WR Jason Brownless, while OL Carter Warren was listed as doubtful after not practicing Friday.

Five other Jets players were listed as questionable: RB Nick Bawden (knee), DL John Franklin-Myers (ankle), DL Will McDonald IV (knee), OL Max Mitchell (neck) and OL Joe Tipmann (shoulder).

Bawden, Franklin-Myers and Tippman were full participants in practice Friday; Mitchell was limited; and McDonald did not participant.

If Mitchell can't play, former Dolphins third-round pick Billy Turner would be in line to start at right tackle for the Jets.