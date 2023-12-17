Dolphins-Jets Week 15: The Five Biggest Plays

Breaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the Miami Dolphins' 30-0 victory against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins moved to 10-4 on the season with their 30-0 victory against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:

1. Chubb's Big Hit

It didn't take long for the Dolphins defense to assert its dominance and it showed up on the Jets' first series when Bradley Chubb leveled Zach Wilson after initial pressure from Christian Wilkins and caused a fumble that Zach Sieler recovered at the 1-yard line. The play not only set up Miami's first touchdown, it basically set the tone for the day.

2. Tua Bomb to Waddle

Like the first meeting at MetLife Stadium, the Dolphins led 10-0 in the second quarter, but instead of throwing a pick-six to give the Jets some life — if only briefly — on Black Friday, this time Tua Tagovailoa threw a dagger, hitting Jaylen Waddle for a 60-yard touchdown that made it 17-0 and essentially closed the book on the game given the way the Dolphins defense was dominating.

3. Stuffing the Fake Punt

In retrospect, it likely wouldn't have made a difference if the Jets had converted their fake punt when up-back Ashtyn Davis ran up the middle on fourth-and-4 from their 42 when they were down 7-0, but maybe it would have given them some momentum and perhaps a reason to believe. Instead, Wilkins again led the way and made the first contact and Davis never had a chance.

4. Eli Apple's Third-Down Breakup

In a game so lopsided, it's actually not easy to find key moments, but the Jets wouldn't have had to try that fake punt and instead would have a first down in Jets territory had it not been for veteran Eli Apple, playing the boundary corner position in nickel alignments because of the injury to Xavien Howard, hadn't come across to tip the ball away from intended receiver Xavier Gipson.

5. The Third-Down Completion to Berrios

The Dolphins already had their comfortable 17-0 lead late in the first half, but then added another blow with Mostert's second touchdown and it came after Tua threw a pretty pass near the sideline for a 12-yard completion to Braxton Berrios on third-and-6 from the Jets 47 to keep the drive alive (though maybe Mike McDaniel would have gone for the first down on fourth-and-7). In any case, it wasn't needed and five plays later Mostert was back in the end zone and the Dolphins had a 24-0 lead that there was no way the Jets would be able to overcome.