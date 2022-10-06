The Dolphins-Jets Week 5 Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective

The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 4-1 on the season when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, and one of the many ways to examine the matchup is through the fantasy football perspective.

With that in mind, let's look at Sports Illustrated Fantasy Editor Michael Fabiano's Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em as they pertain to the Dolphins-Jets battle.

We'll list the players mentioned in the matchup with Fabiano's comments and offer our take on that particular projection.

Sit 'Em

Jets RB Michael Carter: "Carter looked like the Jets back to start earlier this season, but that's no longer the case. His snaps and touch share have declined in four straight weeks, as Breece Hall has seen his role expand. Also, the rookie has outscored Carter 31 to 10.5 in the last two weeks. Miami has also been tough on running backs, allowing just two scores and 18.9 points per game."

Our take: Beyond Carter's standing in the Jets offense, another reason not to use Carter in this game is the Dolphins run defense, which has been very good this season — outside of Lamar Jackson's 79-yard touchdown, of course.

TE Mike Gesicki: "Gesicki has popped just once in his first four games, and his floor has been brutally low. In fact, he’s failed to score more than 4.3 fantasy points three times. That ‘s due in part to the fact that he’s 26th among tight ends in routes run, per PFF. So while this week’s matchup against the Jets isn’t terrible, starting Gesicki is a risk-reward proposition due to his usage."

Our take: Given that Gesicki has only 10 targets on the season, it's reasonable to recommend that fantasy owners stay away from him. There will come a time — we think — where he'll be a factor in the passing game, but there's just no way of knowing what that time will be.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

More sits

-- RB Chase Edmonds

-- Jets WR Elijah Moore

-- Jets K Greg Zuerlein

-------------------------------------------------------------------

SI.COM WEEK 5 FANTASY RANKINGS

QB Teddy Bridgewater — 20th

Jets QB Zach Wilson — 22nd

Jets RB Breece Hall — 23rd

RB Raheem Mostert — 37th

Jets RB Michael Carter — 38th

RB Chase Edmonds — 40th

WR Tyreek Hill — 4th

WR Jaylen Waddle — 16th

Jets WR Garrett Wilson — 37th

Jets WR Elijah Moore — 40th

Jets WR Corey Davis — 43rd

Jets TE Tyler Conklin — 15th

TE Mike Gesicki — 23rd

K Jason Sanders — 14th

Jets K Greg Zuerlein — 22nd

Dolphins defense — 8th

Jets defense — 24th