Dolphins Draft Live Blog

It's Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft, and the Miami Dolphins again will be one of the focal points.

Rounds 2 and 3 will take place Friday beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

As we chronicled before, the Dolphins will become only the eighth team since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to have five picks in the first two rounds and they also will have six picks in the first three rounds for the first time in franchise history — provided they don't trade away some of those picks.

After selecting Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene in the first round, the Dolphins will enter Round 2 with their most pressing needs at safety, running back and edge rusher. The next tier of needs likely involves tight end, the offensive line and perhaps wide receiver.

The Dolphins will have the seventh and 24th picks of the second round, the 39th and 56th overall. The latter came from the New Orleans Saints as the result of a 2019 draft-day swap involving picks.

The Dolphins will have the sixth pick of the third round, which will be the 70th overall.

Several top prospects remain available after Round 1, and SI.com draft analyst Kevin Hanson projected the Dolphins' Day 2 picks to be Georgia running back D'Andre Swift, University of Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr., and Florida defensive end Jonathan Greenard.

FINS FLASHBACK: Here are the Dolphins' most recent second-round picks.

2019 — None

2018 — TE Mike Gesicki, Penn State

2017 — LB Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State

2016 — CB Xavien Howard, Baylor

2015 — DT Jordan Phillips

2014 — WR Jarvis Landry, LSU

2013 — CB Jamar Taylor, Boise State

2012 — T Jonathan Martin, Stanford

2011 — RB Daniel Thomas, Kansas State

2010 — LB Koa Misi, Utah