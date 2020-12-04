NFL Week 13 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

Each week we count down the Sunday-Monday games in terms of viewer appeal, and the best matchup in what overall is a mediocre slate of games for Week 13 just might be an interference battle.

15. Las Vegas (6-5) at N.Y. Jets (0-11), 1 p.m. — The Jets sure could do the Dolphins a favor by getting their first win here, but they're a truly difficult team to watch.

14. Jacksonville (1-10) at Minnesota (5-6), 1 p.m. — The Jaguars aren't much better than the Jets and aren't nearly as interesting without Gardner Minshew in the lineup. The Vikings, meanwhile, have gotten themselves in the playoff picture behind former Miami Central High star Dalvin Cook.

13. Cincinnati (2-8-1) at Miami (7-4), 1 p.m. — This actually had the makings of a really interesting matchup when the possibility of a Joe Burrow vs. Tua Tagovailoa showdown existed. But Brandon Allen will be at quarterback for a bad Cincinnati team.

12. Philadelphia (3-7-1) at Green Bay (8-3) — The Eagles are still in the thick of the NFC playoff race, but they're just not a very good team or even entertaining team right now and that can't make up for the show that Aaron Rodgers is likely to put on.

11. Detroit (4-7) at Chicago (5-6), 1 p.m. — The debut of Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell adds some intrigue to this matchup, but the prevailing feeling here is one of thankfulness that the Bears aren't in prime time this week.

10. N.Y. Giants (4-7) at Seattle (8-3), 4:05 p.m. — The Giants have won two in a row and now leads the NFC East, but they're likely going to be without Daniel Jones in this one and it hurts the watchability factor.

9. Dallas (3-8) at Baltimore (6-5), Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. — Another Tuesday night game on the docket, this one matching the sinking Cowboys against the fading Ravens. The only thing that could save this matchup would be a return to the lineup by Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

8. Denver (4-7) at Kansas City (10-1), 8:20 p.m. — Drew Lock will be back at quarterback for the Broncos, so that's a start right there, and Patrick Mahomes always is fun to watch. But there's a good chance this game will be over by halftime, so the NFL maybe should have flexed this one out of the Sunday night slot.

7. Washington (4-7) at Pittsburgh (11-0), Monday, 5 p.m. — Outside of the novelty of a 5 p.m. Monday start, this isn't exactly a great matchup, even though Alex Smith continues to be an amazing story.

6. Indianapolis (7-4) at Houston (4-7), 1 p.m. — Deshaun Watson is on a roll and is hurting the Dolphins' first 2021 draft pick with his recent play. He could present problems here for a Colts team in the middle of the playoff race but coming off a disappointing loss against Tennessee.

5. New Orleans (9-2) at Atlanta (4-7), 1 p.m. — This is a much better matchup than the record might suggest because the Falcons are so much better under interim head coach Raheem Morris. But it says here that the Saints are much more interesting when Taysom Hill is not playing quarterback.

4. New England (5-6) at L.A. Chargers (3-8), 4:25 p.m. — This is an interesting game if only to see whether the Patriots can keep their playoff hopes alive and to see how Justin Herbert and the Chargers can find a new way to lose.

3. Buffalo (8-3) vs. San Francisco (5-6), 8:15 p.m. Monday — This actually should read Buffalo vs. San Francisco at Arizona, and the 49ers' performance against the Rams last week has made this team a much better matchup. It's one that the Dolphins and their fans will pay great attention to, that's for sure.

2. L.A. Rams (7-4) at Arizona (6-5), 4:05 p.m. — This is a key NFC West battle that also would have been a good Sunday night matchup. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses, though Kyler Murray reportedly is getting healthier after dealing with a shoulder injury.

1. Cleveland (8-3) at Tennessee (8-3), 1 p.m. — There should be some good running in this battle of AFC contenders between Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and this game actually belongs in prime time.

And here are the SI team publisher predictions: