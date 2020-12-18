NFL Week 15 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Publisher Predictions

The Miami Dolphins home finale against New England is one of the key matchups in Week 15

Each week we count down the weekend games in terms of viewer appeal, and Week 15 has a few key matchups but not a great overall slate.

15. N.Y. Jets (0-13) at L.A. Rams (9-4), 4:05 p.m. — How badly will the Jets lose this week?

14. Pittsburgh (11-2) at Cincinnati (2-10-1), Monday, 8:15 p.m. — This obviously would have been a much better matchup with Joe Burrow involved, but at the very least it's a chance for the Steelers to get right after two consecutive losses. It's not much of a matchup, though, when it comes to to viewer appeal.



13. Carolina (4-9) at Green Bay (10-3), Saturday, 8:15 p.m. — Aaron Rodgers might be in the running for MVP honors, but this mismatch is not exactly a great prime-time matchup.

12. San Francisco (5-8) at Dallas (4-9), 1 p.m. — Was a time this would have been a marquee matchup, but this is not that time.

11. Detroit (5-8) at Tennessee (9-4), 1 p.m. — The Titans are trying to hold off the Colts atop the AFC South and get a favorable matchup against a Lions team clinging to faint playoff hopes.

10. Tampa Bay (8-5) at Atlanta (4-9), 1 p.m. — Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will be looking to continue setting themselves up for a deep playoff run against a Falcons team that's now competitive but still not very good.

9. Jacksonville (1-12) at Baltimore (8-5), 1 p.m. — Gardner Minshew to the rescue? Dolphins fans certainly would hope for the second-year QB to make a difference in this one, but he probably won't, even if the Ravens end up being very short-handed at wide receiver.

8. Chicago (6-7) at Minnesota (6-7), 1 p.m. — These two NFC North teams have little wiggle room if they hope to make the playoffs, but Minnesota clearly looks like the better team at this stage.

7. Philadelphia (4-8-1) at Arizona (7-6), 4:05 p.m. — Former Tua Tagovailoa Alabama teammate Jalen Hurts gets his second start for the Eagles in the Battle of the Birds. The Cardinals will be looking to hang on to their playoff position.

6. Houston (4-9) at Indianapolis (9-4), 1 p.m. — Dolphins fans hoping for the team to make the playoffs need to root for Deshaun Watson and the Texans in this one, even if it would hurt the 2021 first-round pick placement.

5. Buffalo (10-3) at Denver (5-8), Saturday, 4:30 p.m. — This is a game with clear implications for the Dolphins because the Bills can clinch the AFC East title with a victory against a Denver team coming off a nice performance against Carolina, particularly from QB Drew Lock.

4. Cleveland (9-4) at N.Y. Giants (5-8), 8:20 p.m. —The Dolphins could use some help from the Giants in this one, though though New York very well might be without starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

3. New England (6-7) at Miami (8-5), 1 p.m. — It's the Patriots now left to play the role of spoilers in this role-reversal game and rematch of Week 1.

2. Seattle (9-4) at Washington (6-7), 1 p.m. — Chase Young and the surging WFT defense will try to hold its lead in the NFC East against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

1. Kansas City (12-1) at New Orleans (10-3): This is the marquee matchup of the week, though it clearly would be more appealing if the Saints had Drew Brees in the lineup. New Orleans still has a shot at the top seed in the NFC and will be looking to bounce back from its poor showing against the Eagles.

And here are the SI team publisher predictions: