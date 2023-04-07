Former Dolphins players Robert Quinn and Shaq Lawson are among prominent veterans still on the marketphins.

Patience typically pays on defense.

When it comes to free agency, veteran NFL defenders usually are willing to play the waiting game because there’s only so many schemes, play calls, and blitzes coaches can call.

So unlike an offensive player, it doesn’t take all offseason to learn the playbook enough to contribute. That might explain why three weeks into free agency there’s still some meat left on the bone when it comes to the defensive free agents still available.

With the exception of defensive linemen (only aged or injured options are available), a team in need can find just about anything they fail to address in the 2023 NFL draft. And there’s actually a couple former Pro Bowl selections still looking for a home.

After we checked out the most prominent remaining free agents on offense, now here's a look at some of the better free agents on defense still available, talents who could help the Dolphins.

NGAKOUE, QUINN BIG NAMES ON DEFENSIVE LINE

DE Yannick Ngakoue: Ngakoue has been a consistent pass rusher, recording eight or more sacks every season he’s been in the league. He wasn't quite himself last year because he was dealing with an injury, which includes a throat injury that got him placed on injured reserve, but he still logged 29 tackles and 9.5 sacks in 15 games.

DE Robert Quinn: Quinn has turned into an NFL mercenary, playing for four teams in five years. The Eagles traded for Quinn, but didn't get much use out of the 32-year-old because of a knee injury. He's still a talented edge player who has produced 102 sacks and can be used as a situational rusher.

DE Jadeveon Clowney: Clowney, the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, has recorded 43 sacks, forced 13 fumbles and recovered eight in his nine seasons as an NFL pass rusher. But his 28 tackles and two sacks last season hint that the 30-year-old is on the decline, especially when considering he was playing opposite Myles Garrett, who drew most of the attention in Cleveland.

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad: Muhammad’s talent always has teased that he could be productive in a starting role, but the former University of Miami standout had a disappointing season with the Bears, recording 29 tackles, one sack and forcing one fumble in the 16 games he played. The more simplistic the scheme, the better Muhammad plays.

DE Carl Nassib: Nassib played in 13 games with one start for the Buccaneers during the regular season. The seven-year veteran logged a total of 251 defensive snaps and produced 25 tackles and 3.5 sacks in the regular season.

DT Matt Ioannidis: Ioannidis spent six solid seasons in Washington before signing a one-year deal with the Panthers in 2022, where he started 13 games and contributed 37 tackles, one sack and forced one fumble before a back injury got him shut down. He’ll have to medically check out to play his eighth NFL season, but a team in need of defensive tackle help should kick those tires.

FLOYD, ALEXANDER LEAD LINEBACKER GROUP

OLB Shaq Lawson: Lawson is a solid rotational pass rusher who has recorded 25 sacks and forced seven fumbles in his seven seasons, most of which were spent in Buffalo. Last season he produced 31 tackles and 3.5 sacks in the 467 defensive snaps he played for the Bills. Lawson, who played for the Dolphins in 2020 before being traded to Houston the following offseason, is not scheme-diverse but excels at setting the edge on early downs.

OLB Oshane Ximines: Ximines started nine of the 45 games he’s played for the Giants when healthy. He’s logged two seasons with 500-plus snaps on defense, but the 26-year-old hasn’t produced more than 25 tackles in a season and has 6.5 career sacks. At this point if he’s not contributing on special teams he might not make a 53-man roster.

OLB Leonard Floyd: Floyd joined the Rams in 2020 and has been an impactful player on the edge, recording at least nine sacks in each of those three seasons. The Rams defensive scheme, it should be noted, bears resemblance to what Vic Fangio will be running in Miami. Floyd topped out at 10.5 sacks in 2020 before finishing with 9.5 in 2021 and 9.0 this past season. The 30-year-old seems to be taking his time to find his next home.

LB Jaylon Smith: Smith was a nice addition to the Giants in October, contributing 88 tackles and one sack in the 13 games he played. But his struggles in pass coverage hint that he might not be an every-down linebacker in today’s NFL.

LB Zach Cunningham: Cunningham was an impactful player prior to 2022, but he's coming off an injury-ravaged season, one where he contributed 24 tackles in the six games he played. He’s had issues with violating team rules in the past, so it’s possible that there’s some unknown baggage that has cooled his market.

ILB Rashaan Evans: Evans, 27, oddly found a stagnant free agent market after producing a career-high 159 tackles for the Falcons last season. The problem is this former first-round pick struggled mightily in pass coverage and might be more suited to serve as a two-down player moving forward.

ILB Myles Jack: Jack failed to impress in Pittsburgh, despite contributing 104 tackles in the 15 games he played (13 starts). The Steelers released him to save $8 million, which they partly used to sign former Dolphins starter Elandon Roberts. Even though Jack has produced three straight seasons with 100-plus tackles, there’s some talk about him no longer being a three-down linebacker.

ILB Kwon Alexander: Alexander started 86 of the 95 games he’s played in his eight seasons. He has struggled to find a home since leaving Tampa Bay in 2018. He’s contributed, if not held starting roles, wherever he lands. But nobody wants to make more than a one-season commitment to the 29-year-old.

PETERS, JOYNER AMONG DEFENSIVE BACKS ON THE MARKET

CB Marcus Peters: Peters has had an impressive seven seasons, pulling down 32 interceptions in the 103 games he’s started. Problem is, he turned 30 this season and has a personality and playing style that doesn’t work with every coaching staff.

CB Rock Ya-Sin: Rock Ya-Sin hasn't played a full season in his career, missing 10 games in the past two years. It’s clear that the former Temple standout has ability, but lacks the durability needed to be a full-fledged NFL starter. But the 26-year-old can help a cornerback-starved team.

CB Shaq Griffin: Griffin is coming off a down year because of a back injury, but he was a solid cornerback beforehand. He's young enough to rebound, but needs to be in the right scheme.

CB Eli Apple: Apple never lived up to his pedigree as a first-round pick in 2016, but he’s a serviceable starter in the right scheme. However, he tends to be a feast-or-famine player, which explains why he’s likely headed to his fifth team.

CB Artie Burns: Burns, a former University of Miami standout, never lived up to his pedigree as a first-round pick. But his first five seasons were decent when he was healthy. Last year a groin injury limited him to three games, which means he’ll likely be asked to sign a minimum salary deal with no guaranteed money.

S John Johnson: Johnson, who has started 80 of the 86 games he’s played the past six seasons, is coming off a disappointing season, one where he missed plenty of tackles. He logged 101 tackles this past season in Cleveland and allowed an opposent passer rating of 82.8 in coverage.

S Logan Ryan: Ryan is a versatile player who can play both safety and slot cornerback. He'll be on the decline soon at the age of 32, but his understanding of the game, and 121 starts in 10 seasons, could make him a valuable addition to any defense.

S Lamarcus Joyner: This former Florida State standout started 14 games for the Jets last season, contributing 57 tackles, three interceptions and fumble recovery. A hip injury he suffered late last season could be cooling off the interest in this 32-year-old.