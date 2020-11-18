Dolphins Notebook: Callaway, Injuries and Practice Squad

There was a lot of anticipation surrounding what wide receiver Antonio Callaway could bring to the Miami Dolphins offense, but that time has not arrived yet.

And that's even after Callaway was elevated from the practice squad for the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

As it turned out, Callaway did not play one snap against the Chargers despite being active.

He was the only player not to play along with backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Instead, the wide receiver snaps in the 29-21 victory against the Chargers were split among DeVante Parker (59), Jakeem Grant (44) and Mack Hollins (11), with rookie seventh-round pick Malcolm Perry getting 23 snaps but with a couple as the Wildcat quarterback.

Callaway has a lot of natural ability, but he's had off-the-field issues dating back to his time at the University of Florida. He's been practicing with the Dolphins for the past two weeks after his NFL suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy was lifted.

Callaway's last football action since he was released by the Cleveland Browns last November came in the short-lived XFL, but he was placed on injured reserve with a lower-leg injury two weeks after signing with the Tampa Bay Vipers.

"He was up for the game, so we were ready to put him in," head coach Brian Flores said. "How the game went, he ended up not playing. So the thinking is he’s a good young player. He's getting better on a weekly basis. Hopefully he can improve in practice, in meetings, get a better feel for what we're doing, offensively and in the kicking game and give himself an opportunity to play."

Wide receivers coach Josh Grizzard declined Tuesday to address where Callaway is from a health standpoint, but did talk about his progress.

"He’s done a good job coming in here and learning the playbook and trying to get on the same page," Grizzard said, "and I can see the progression with him from day to day and he’s trending in the right direction.”

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES

Callaway reverted to the Dolphins practice squad after the game against the Chargers, as did defensive tackle Benito Jones and tight end Chris Myarick, who both had been elevated as COVID-19 replacements.

Myarick made his NFL debut and played five offensive snaps, while Jones played his third NFL game and got 11 snaps on defense.

Myarick later was protected from being poached off the practice squad by another team, as he's been pretty much all season. The Dolphins also protected quarterback Reid Sinnett and newly signed long-snapper Rex Sunahara.

As a refresher, the other members of the practice squad are DE Nick Coe, S Brian Cole, CB Javaris Davis, CB Tino Ellis, C Tyler Gauthier, CB Tae Hayes, S Nate Holley, T Jonathan Hubbard, WR Kirk Merritt, LB Donald Payne, G Durval Queiroz Neto and DE Tyshun Render.

Hayes, Merritt and Render also have been elevated for a game this season.

Practice squad wide receiver Matt Cole is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, as is defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

INJURY UPDATE

The Dolphins will be back at practice Wednesday afternoon with two players dealing with injuries — running back Matt Breida and linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

Breida has missed the past two games and Van Noy sustained a hip injury in the second quarter of the Chargers game, though he did return for limited action.

"Obviously Breida has been out the last couple of weeks but he's been working to get back," Flores said. "He's been practicing and hopefully we can continue to improve. He’s working hard and wants to be out there. Van Noy got dinged up in the game and received treatment. And just taking it one day at a time trying to rehab and get back as quickly as he can."