Dolphins Notebook: Breida Back, Smythe 'Slams' Draft, 17th Game

Help is on the way for the Miami Dolphins running game.

Matt Breida returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past two games while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Breida, acquired from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, was one of three running backs who missed the Dolphins' 33-27 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Another was Salvon Ahmed, who practiced Wednesday on a limited basis after missing the past two games with a shoulder injury. Myles Gaskin was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

Gaskin is one of three Dolphins players still on that list, along with cornerback Jamal Perry and practice squad wide receiver Kirk Merritt.

SMYTHE 'SLAMS' DOLPHINS DRAFT

Durham Smythe has had a good relationship with fellow tight end Mike Gesicki since the two of them joined the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL draft.

The Dolphins took Gesicki in the second round and doubled up on the position with Smythe in the fourth, though Smythe had a problem with how that played out.

He made his feelings known Wednesday when he was asked about Gesicki's development as an NFL player through three seasons.

"I tell him every day that they made a mistake in that regard and it should have been the other way around," Smythe said, tongue firmly in cheek. "I stand by that. That was obviously an organizational mistake, but I guess it’s worked out in the long run here."

To avoid any confusion, let us repeat that Smythe obviously was joking.

But then he got serious.

"I’ve known he’s had this in him since we first got here," Smythe said. "He’s progressed a lot in terms of strength and understanding the game and things like that but he’s always had this ability. I knew that from day one. This year he was able to show it on a consistent basis. Things that I’ve seen for the last three years, everyone is starting to see now. Actually, I was just talking to him a little while ago. I know Pro Bowl voting (ends tomorrow) and I’m doing everything I can to get that guy in because I think he’s more than deserving of it this year. It’s been fun to watch and I think it will only continue from here.”

17 THOUGHTS?

NFL owners conducted a virtual meeting to discuss a potential 17th game to the regular season schedule starting in 2021, though no vote was taken in that regard.

What was resolved is how that 17th game would be determined: it will be an interconference game against a team that finished in the same position in its division standings.

The Dolphins currently are scheduled to face the four teams from the NFC South — Atlanta, Carolina, New Orleans and Tampa Bay — next season and this potential 17th game — if it ends up getting approved by the owners, who have the right to add it per the new CBA — would be from one of the other three divisions.

As it stands now, the Dolphins are second in the AFC East, so they would face the second-place finishers from either the NFC East, NFC North or NFC West. At this time, those teams would be the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.

As for playing an additional game, Dolphins center Ted Karras said Thursday he was open to the idea.

"My personal thoughts is — obviously I always side with the union — I don’t mind playing another game as long as we get compensated for it," he said. "That’s our job, but that’s out of my hands. I’m going to line up 16 games, 17 games, whatever you want to throw us out there, let’s play some football and we get to obviously have pretty nice salaries and play a very fun game — America’s game — so I’m very grateful for that opportunity. But again, whatever the union wants to go with. We have a great president in JC Tretter. I back him.”

THIS AND THAT

-- On this date in Dolphins history: In 2007, the Dolphins defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 22-16, in overtime on a 64-yard touchdown pass from Cleo Lemon to Greg Camarillo for their first (and only) victory of the season after starting 0-13. In 1972, the Dolphins completed their 14-0 regular season with a 16-0 shutout victory against the Baltimore Colts at the Orange Bowl.

-- Wide receiver Gary Jennings, who played for the Dolphins last year after they claimed him off waivers from Seattle as a rookie fourth-round pick, signed with the Ravens practice squad.