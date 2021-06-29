Dolphins Notebook: RB in the 2022 Draft?, Miracle on Tap, Odds for the Best, and More

The Miami Dolphins are near the middle of the pack when it comes to odds for having the best regular season record in the NFL in 2021

Even though they failed to become one of the 14 playoff participants in 2020, the Miami Dolphins ended up tied for 12th-best record in the NFL when they finished 10-6.

When it comes to trying to project their chances of finishing with the best record in the NFL during the 2021 regular season, one oddsmaker has the Dolphins tied for 13th-best chance.

The Dolphins are 33/1 to end up with the best record, according to www.BetOnline.ag, and one of the teams they're tied with at those odds is New England, which is coming off a 7-9 mark. The other is New Orleans, which was 12-4 in 2020 but lost quarterback Drew Brees to retirement in the offseason.

Using those odds as a barometer would not bode well in terms of the Dolphins' playoff aspirations because they're eighth in the AFC behind overall favorite Kansas City (3/1), Buffalo (9/1), Baltimore (12/1), Cleveland (12/1), Indianapolis (25/1), Denver (28/1) and the Los Angeles Chargers (28/1).

The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the second-best odds between Kansas City and Buffalo at 5/1.

The longest shots are Detroit, Houston and the New York Jets, all of whom are listed at 250/1.

MIRACLE ON TAP

The NFL Network is having another of its "Player's Choice" Days on Tuesday, and that player is running back Kenyan Drake.

And we know what that means.

Yes, the "Miracle in Miami" of 2018 when Drake scored that miraculous touchdown on the last play of the game to give the Dolphins a wild 34-33 victory over New England will be featured on "NFL Replay" at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

That will be followed by another Drake game from his time in Miami, another victory against New England, the 27-20 home win in a Monday night game in 2017. The full replay of the game will be shown at 9 p.m. ET.

Drake is getting ready for his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders after playing the last year and a half with the Arizona Cardinals.

RUNNING BACK IN 2022 DRAFT?

For the past two drafts, the Dolphins have declined to take a running back in an early round, though SI Fan Nation sister site NFL Draft Bible thinks that's going to change in 2022.

In a mock draft released Monday, NDB President Zack Patraw has the Dolphins taking running back Breece Hall from Iowa State with the 27th overall selection, which will come from San Francisco as a result of the trade that saw Miami go from third to 12th in the first round in 2021 (before Miami went back up to sixth).

Here's what Patraw wrote about Hall and the selection: "After passing on some talented running backs early in the 2021 draft, the Dolphins should look to add a weapon in the backfield. Hall is arguably the best running back in the upcoming draft and should provide an instant spark in his rookie year."

Hall (6-1, 215) finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting in the 2020 after rushing for 1,572 yards and 21 touchdowns.

CHEERING FOR THE HOME COUNTRY

Though it's a down time in the NFL, there are some major sporting events going on around the world these days, one of them being Euro 2020, the European soccer championships.

In a match Tuesday, England defeated Germany 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals, much to the delight of the Dolphins' newest player.

That would be offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, who is English and made clear on Twitter he was behind the home team.

As we indicated when he was signed, Eluemunor actually became interest in American football after watching the Dolphins face the New York Giants at Wembley Stadium in 2007 in the first-ever NFL regular season played overseas.