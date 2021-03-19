Dolphins Notebook: Yet Another LB, Draft Order Official, More FA News

The Miami Dophins agreed to terms with another linebacker with special teams experience Friday

The Miami Dolphins have just kept going right through the end of the week with their free agent work.

They added another newcomer Friday, and again it was a linebacker with considerable special teams experience. The Dolphins agreed to terms with Duke Riley from the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a source.

Riley (6-1, 230) joins former Houston Texans linebacker Brennan Scarlett, who agreed to terms earlier Friday.

Riley spent the past four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles and played 57 games with 24 starts.

A third-round pick of the Falcons in 2017, Riley was traded to Philadelphia during the 2019 season. With the Eagles in 2020, Riley started eight of the 13 games he played and had 55 tackles with 0.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

He has played more than 200 special teams snaps three times in four seasons.

Here is a scouting report from Eagle Maven Publisher Ed Kracz: "Another solid special teams player who was OK as a starter in the base defense during the 2020 season Riley, 27, is a nice insurance policy to have but the Eagles would probably like the ramp up the development of 2020 draft picks Davion Taylor and Shaun Bradley with an eye on that youth movement."

DRAFT ORDER OFFICIAL

With all the trades the Dolphins have made over the past two years, it's been hard to keep track of their exact 2021 draft picks, but the NFL provided the answer Friday.

The league released its official draft order, which obviously is subject to change between now and the start of the draft April 29.

The Dolphins currently have eight picks in the draft — two in the first round, two in the second, one in the third, one in the fourth and two in the seventh.

The extra picks in the first and second, of course, came via the trade with Houston involving tackle Laremy Tunsil.

The Dolphins had acquired an extra fourth-round pick in the trade for Raekwon McMillan but sent it back to Las Vegas in the trade for rookie running back/receiver Lynn Bowden Jr.

The Dolphins gave Houston a sixth-round pick and got a seventh in return in the trade that sent linebacker Benardrick McKinney to Miami and Shaq Lawson to Houston.

RELATED: McKinney Talks About Coming to Miami

The Dolphins used the seventh-round pick they got from Atlanta for defensive end Charles Harris to Tennessee in the trade for tackle Isaiah Wilson and a 2022 seventh-round choice.

Here's the complete list of Dolphins 2021 draft picks:

Round 1 — 3rd overall (from Houston); 18th overall

Round 2 — 36th overall (from Houston); 50th overall

Round 3 — 81st overall

Round 4 — 123rd overall

Round 7 — 231st overall (from Houston); 258th overall (from Kansas City)

FREE AGENCY UPDATES

The departure of center Ted Karras as an unrestricted free agent to New England became official Friday, though that of defensive tackle Davon Godchaux still has not been processed through the league due to travel issues.

Dolphins unrestricted free agent offensive lineman Julién Davenport has met with the Indianapolis Colts, according to multiple reports.

With Ryan Fitzpatrick (Washington), Kamu Grugier-Hill (Houston), Matt Haack (Buffal), Karras and Godchaux signed of having signed or agreed to terms, the Dolphins have five unrestricted free agents remaining: RB Matt Breida, S Kavon Frazier, WR Mack Hollins, LB Elandon Roberts, WR DeAndre Washington and Davenport.

There's also restricted free agent Isaiah Ford and exclusive-rights free agent Jake Rudock, who were not extended a qualifying offer and became eligible to negotiate with any team.