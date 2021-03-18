Dolphins Notebook: Free Agency Recap, Van Noy's New Team, More

The Miami Dolphins added a speedy wide receiver on the first official day of free agency and saw two players go back to New England

The Miami Dolphins got a wide receiver in free agency, but it wasn't exactly one of the big names on the market.

The Dolphins continued their pattern of signing complementary to more modest deals at that position when they agreed to terms with wide receiver Robert Foster, formerly of the Buffalo Bills and the Washington Football Team.

Foster played four games for Washington last season after being signed off the Green Bay Packers practice squad and caught just two passes.

Foster's one meaningful season in the NFL was his rookie year in 2018 when he caught 27 passes for the Buffalo Bills, who he had joined as a rookie free agent.

Before that, Foster played at the University of Alabama, where he was teammates with Tua Tagovailoa during the Dolphins quarterback's freshman year in college.

At 6-2, 196 pounds, Foster is a good-sized wide receiver and he's got plenty of speed but just hasn't been able to carve out a niche in the NFL.

Foster joins a wide receiver corps that includes DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant, Kirk Merritt, Lynn Bowden Jr. and 2020 opt-outs Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns.

Here's a quick scouting report from Chris Russell of the SI Washington Football site: "Foster has long speed and contributed from time to time but never was able to really get into the flow. He has some experience and breakout ability from his time in Buffalo but has struggled to find a consistent role. Could help out on special teams."

VAN NOY GOES BACK

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy became the second Dolphins player Wednesday to go back to the New England Patriots after one year in Miami.

Van Noy announced the move on Twitter on Wednesday night.

Van Noy put together a 33-second video clip with the words, "The Next Chapter," and the whispered into the camera at the end: "Pats Nation, I'm baaack. Let's get it."

The contract is a two-year deal that could be worth up to $13.2 million for Van Noy, according to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo. Van Noy made a little more than $15 million in his one year in Miami, according to overthecap.com.

It was a week ago that Van Noy officially was released by the Dolphins just one year into a four-year contract, a move that had been reported a week earlier.

The decision by the Dolphins to move on from Van Noy after just one year had more to do than anything else financial consideration after they gave him a four-year, $51 million contract.

In his one season in Miami, Van Noy turned in a solid season, starting 13 of the 14 games he played and finishing with 69 tackles, with six sacks, a career-high 10 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

THE OFFICIAL MOVES

The arrival of the league year at 4 p.m. Eastern time meant the official listing and designations of free agents around the NFL.

It meant it became official that the Dolphins did not extending tender offers to their three restricted free agents — WR Isaiah Ford, T Adam Pankey and QB Jake Rudock.

At about the same the list became official, the Dolphins officially announced they had re-signed Pankey, but Ford and Rudock became unrestricted free agents free to sign with any team.

THE ONES WHO GOT AWAY

Wednesday was a tough day for fans hoping to see the Dolphins make some high-profile acquisitions.

Center Rodney Hudson, who had requested to be released by the Raiders, instead was traded to Arizona for draft picks. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel agreed to terms with Washington. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders agreed to terms with Buffalo. Linebacker Denzel Perryman agreed to terms with Carolina. Pass rusher Haason Reddick agreed to terms with Carolina.

There remain a lot of high-profile free agents, namely at wide receiver, where Kenny Golladay and JuJu Smith-Schuster remained unsigned as of Wednesday night.