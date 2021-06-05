Dolphins Notebook: OTA Observations, Hooker Update, Tight End Tales, and More

The Miami Dolphins wrapped up their second week of OTAs on Friday with more than 80 players in attendance

The second Miami Dolphins OTA session open to the media was a lot more eventful than the first, though there still are only so many things to glean from it.

Linebacker Jerome Baker and veteran newcomer D.J. Fluker both were in attendance after being absent for the first open OTA a week ago.

Eight players were not spotted during this second open OTA, including cornerback Xavien Howard and new wide receiver Will Fuller V. The others were running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, defensive linemen Zach Sieler and Emmanuel Ogbah, and linebackers Benardrick McKinney and Brennan Scarlett.

Let's remember that these are voluntary workouts, and coach Brian Flores made it a point Friday morning to say he wasn't bothered by those choosing to work away from the Dolphins facility.

"I think after last year where there was no offseason, I think guys around the league and our team’s no different; they found a different way to train and they feel comfortable doing that," Flores said. "We have a few on our team and I respect that. I have no issue with that. I think my conversation with every player on this team is they’re doing what they need to do to be ready to contribute to this team and practice and play at a level that’s going to help us. I have no issue as long as they’re ready to go. I’m comfortable with that and I support it.”

Now for some observations:

-- Rookie first-round pick Jaylen Waddle struggled early fielding punts, as he dropped two in the first punting drill. But he handled every punt in the second drill.

-- The Dolphins did some offense vs. defense work, unlike the first open OTA, though it wasn't full-speed work.

-- Wide receiver Preston Williams, who missed the second half of the 2020 season with a foot injury, was at practice but did not participate in any drills.

-- Linebacker Vince Biegel took part in drills. Remember that he missed the entire 2020 season after sustaining an Achilles injury in training camp.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Dolphins wrapped up their second of four weeks of OTAs with the practice Friday.

They have one more work of OTAs before the mandatory minicamp scheduled for June 15-17. The OTAs next week remain voluntary.

HOOKER UPDATE

Safety Malik Hooker, who visited the Dolphins a few weeks back but left without a contract, visited the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday.

The notion of signing Hooker, a former first-round pick with the Colts, became a whole less likely when the Dolphins signed veteran Jason McCourty a few days later. McCourty has played mostly cornerback in his NFL career, but has experience at safety as well and very well might end up there for the Dolphins given their greater need at that position.

TIGHT TIGHT ENDS

Durham Smythe and Mike Gesicki joined the Dolphins at the same time, both arriving as 2018 draft picks, and it's clear they've developed a bond since that time.

But maybe that bond is being tested this spring with Smythe staying with Gesicki during the offseason program.

"The situation is I had an apartment down here, lease ran out," Smythe said. "I was back in Texas for the offseason and when OTAs were kind of up in the air, I just kind of stayed back in Texas working out and then when we decided to come, Mike still had his place. I knew he had a guest room, so I said — I didn’t ask, I said — ‘I’ll live in your guest room for a few weeks.’ That’s what I’m doing."

After talking about his close relationship with Gesicki, Smythe was prodded by a reporter on Zoom to come up with something critical to say about Gesicki as a roommate.

“The thing is, is that I don’t pay right now to stay with him, so I’m not going to say one negative thing or else that might change," Smythe said. "So that’s really where this is coming from.”

Interestingly, Smythe and Gesicki found themselves in the same position, both entering the fourth and final year of their rookie contract and uncertain whether they'll remain with the Dolphins beyond the 2021 season.

“That’s something that is the classic ‘leave it to them to discuss,' " Smythe said. "That’s the classic thing. I love it here. I love the team. I love playing here and that’s really what I’ll say to anyone asking that. I obviously don’t have a hand in a lot of those things. I just enjoy playing here, enjoy the guys, enjoy the culture and stuff like that. So that’s how I respond when anyone asks that, when my mom asks that.”