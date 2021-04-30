Dolphins Post-Round 1 Notebook

Miami Dolphins first-round Jaelan Phillips is one of the early favorites to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors

The Miami Dolphins selected the first defensive lineman off the board when they took Jaelan Phillips with the 18th overall pick, and he's clearly expected to make a quick impact as a rookie.

At least that's what the odds say.

Phillips was listed as the second-biggest favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2021, according to odds released by BetOnline (@betonline.ag).

Phillips was given 7/1 odds, trailing only new Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who came in at 7/1.

The rest of the top six featured new Colts defensive end Kwity Paye at 15/2, and cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II as well as linebacker Zaven Collins at 10/1.

On offense, new Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is tied as the eighth-biggest favorite with former Alabama teammate Najee Harris. They both are 14/1.

The favorite is quarterback Trevor Lawrence at 13/4, followed by Justin Fields and Trey Lance at 11/2. For those wondering, fellow Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith is listed at 18/1.

BYRON JONES ON THE CALL

Quick reminder that Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones will be announcing the team's second-day picks Friday night.

Jones is scheduled to appear three times, for picks 36, 50 and 81.

Jones is among 10 current players who will announce Day 2 picks for his team, along with Arizona T Kelvin Beachum; Atlanta G Chris Lindstrom; Cleveland DE Myles Garrett; Detroit C Frank Ragnow; Green Bay LB Rashan Gary; Las Vegas FB Alec Ingold; New Orleans LB Demario Davis; New York Giants WR Darius Slayton; and San Francisco S Jaquiski Tartt.

BAMA BOOK

The selection of Jaylen Waddle marked the third time in four years the Dolphins took a University of Alabama prospect in the first round.

Waddle followed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in 2020 and defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2018.

Waddle also became the highest-drafted wide receiver in team history. He surpassed Ted Ginn Jr., who was the ninth overall selection in the 2007 draft.

CRIMSON TIDE WELCOME

In addition to Tagovailoa, Waddle also will be reunited with former Alabama teammate Raekwon Davis. He also will become the fifth Alabama player on the roster, the other two being wide receiver Robert Foster and newly signed offensive lineman D.J. Fluker.

Not surprisingly, Waddle got a warm social media welcome from his former teammates.

Along with Tua's Instagram story showing a picture of both Tagovailoa and Waddle on the sideline was this tweet from Davis.