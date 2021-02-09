Dolphins Notebook: 2021 Odds, 2020 Draft Story, Schottenheimer's Dolphins Connection, and More

The Miami Dolphins are now the only team in the NFL without an offensive coordinator, one week after reports indicated they had made their decision

The aftermath of the Super Bowl means early odds for the next NFL champion, but there also are a lot of odds out there regarding possible new teams for some high-profile quarterbacks.

And a new name was added to the mix this week: Russell Wilson. And the Miami Dolphins are among those teams listed as a possibility should the Seahawks eventually decided to trade him.

The Dolphins are tied with the Indianapolis Colts with the seventh-best odds of trading for Wilson at +1200 (bet $100 to win $1200), according to SportsBetting.ag.

The Dolphins remain the second-favorites to land Deshaun Watson in a trade should that materalize behind the New York Jets. The Dolphins are listed at +350, per SportsBetting.ag, with the Jets at +250.

The favorites to land Wilson in a trade are the Las Vegas Raiders, who are listed at +300, followed by Dallas (+600), Jacksonville (+700), Washington (+800), San Francisco (+900) and Denver (+1000).

The other quarterback with odds on a new team is Carson Wentz and the Chicago Bears are the favorites there at +100, followed by Indianapolis at +150. The Dolphins are tied for 10th with the Dallas Cowboys at +2500.

LAST ONES LEFT

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that Klint Kubiak, the son of former Broncos and Texans head coach Gary Kubiak, would be succeeding his father as the team's offensive coordinator.

What does that have to do with the Dolphins? Well, it leaves them as the only team in the NFL without an offensive coordinator.

It has been a week since reports indicated that tight ends coach George Godsey and running backs coach Eric Studesville would be promoted to serve as co-offensive coordinators, but the team has yet to make it official.

The Dolphins also are without a defensive line coach after parting ways with Marion Hobby, who took the same position with the Cincinnati Bengals.

A 2020 DRAFT STORY

We wrote earlier today about the state of the offensive line, which brought us back to this interesting nugget from SI NFL Reporter Albert Breer as part of his Monday Afternoon Quarterback column this week.

It involves tackle Tristan Wirfs, the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and, yes, the Dolphins.

As Breer explains, the Bucs went into the 2020 NFL draft hoping to land one of elite offensive tackle prospects in the draft and were holding the 14th overall pick. Three of them — Andrew Thomas, Mekhi Becton and Jedrick Wills — were among the top 11 selections and the Raiders then selected speedy wide receiver Henry Ruggs III at number 12. The Dolphins were holding the 18th and 26th picks after selecting Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall.

This is where things got interesting and how the Dolphins got involved, according to Breer: "Then came the curveball — with the Bucs getting info that Miami was working on a trade up from No. 18 to land a tackle, urgency ramped up for the Bucs' brass. So they called the Niners, who liked Javon Kinlaw to take DeForest Buckner’s roster spot, but knew there was a good chance they wouldn’t get him at No. 18. That gave the Bucs an in to appeal to the Niners that they could just flip spots, which would allow San Francisco to get Kinlaw and some extra capital. Long story short, the Bucs flipped places with the Niners for a fourth-round pick, with a seven coming back the other way. The Niners got Kinlaw. And the Bucs got Wirfs, who legitimately played at an Offensive Rookie of the Year level for Tampa Bay all year (he’s actually PFF’s highest-rated rookie tackle since 2009)."

As it was, the Dolphins ended up using the 18th pick on Austin Jackson, who generally was regarded as the best of the offensive tackles after that top tier.

MARTY'S MIAMI CONNECTION

The NFL lost an all-time great coach Monday when Marty Schottenheimer passed away at the age of 77.

While making the playoffs 13 times in 21 seasons as head coach and producing 11 seasons with double-digit victories, Schottenheimer also groomed many coaches along the way.

Two of them would go on to become head coaches for the Miami Dolphins. The first was Cam Cameron, who was offensive coordinator for Schottenheimer's 2006 San Diego Chargers before coaching the Dolphins for one forgettable season; the other was Tony Sparano, who was tight ends coach for Washington in 2001 before replacing Cameron in 2008.

Schottenheimer played six seasons as a defensive back in the old AFL before embarking on his long coaching career and he recorded his first career interception against the Dolphins at the Orange Bowl in 1966. In that same, he blocked a punt for a safety that closed out the scoring in the Buffalo Bills' 29-0 victory.

ROSEN REPEAT

Keeping an eye on transactions around the NFL, we couldn't help but notice the 49ers re-signing quarterback Josh Rosen.

He ended the season with them after being signed off the Tampa Bay practice squad, a promotion that ultimately ended up costing him a Super Bowl ring.

It's obviously going to be interesting to see what happens with the career of the young quarterback for whom the Dolphins gave up second- and fifth-round picks only to dump him before his second season with the team.

SCHEDULE SNEAK PEEK

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory Sunday means that the Dolphins in 2021 will face the defending Super Bowl champion for the third consecutive year.

The Dolphins lost against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 and split against the defending champion New England Patriots in 2019, losing at home 43-0 before stunning the Patriots at Gillette Stadium, 27-24, in the season finale.

Though dates and times won't be announced until April, the Dolphins will face the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

PAYING RESPECTS

In closing, I'd be remiss not to acknowledge the three media members who have passed away within the past week, former Miami News colleague Pedro Gomez along with NFL writers Chris Wesseling and Terez Paylor.

Gomez was a colleague with the Miami News for a couple of years in the late 1980s before the newspaper ceased publication at the end of 1988. Gomez, of course, went on to cover baseball and eventually landed at ESPN in 2003, never losing the enthusiasm for the profession and smile we first saw in those early days in his career.

RIP, Pedro, Chris and Terez.