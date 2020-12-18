Dolphins Notebook: Two for Tua, Perry Returns, Davis Adjusts, and More

It's now two in a row for Tua.

Miami Dolphins first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa was selected Friday as the NFL Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for his performance in the 33-27 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tagovailoa, who won the award by getting 42 percent of the fan votes, recorded his first NFL 300-yard passing performance against the Chiefs and accounted for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).

In winning the award, Tagovailoa beat out Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, his former teammate at the University of Alabama.

Tagovailoa also won the award for Week 13 for his performance in the 19-7 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was nominated for the award four times in his six NFL starts, the other two times coming after the games against the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers.

PERRY COMING BACK

For the second time this week, the Dolphins got a player back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, this time cornerback Jamal Perry.

Perry follows running back Matt Breida, who came off the list Wednesday. Perry has played 10 games with one start on defense and is a major contributor on special teams.

The Dolphins had one player from the active roster left on the COVID-19 list, running back Myles Gaskin, along with two practice squad players, WR Kirk Merritt and DE Tyshun Render.

CALLAWAY UPDATE

Wide receiver Antonio Callaway was back at practice Friday after missing the previous day because of non-injury-related reasons.

Callaway has gone the past two games without a catch after having one reception in each of his first two games with the Dolphins.

DAVIS DELIVERS

Offensive lineman Jesse Davis has helped the Dolphins in several roles this season, lining up at three different spots up front and also starting and more recently coming off the bench

It's all about helping the team, Davis says.

“It’s all about staying ready and being a professional in this league," Davis said. "You’ve got to be ready for anything. My role over the year has been wherever somebody needed me, or somebody went down I would go in. That’s kind of what being on a team as well as being able to play all positions, or most positions. Hopefully make it a little longer in this league, and also longer here.”

Davis first joined the Dolphins in November of 2016, but he was on the practice squad for the team's playoff run that season, so this is his first real taste of a playoff run.

“Yeah, the last couple of years it’s been kind of a drag in December trying to fight your way in," Davis said. "Right now we’re sitting pretty good, and we’re a confident team. I think moving forward here, we take this one game at a time, but we all have our eyes on the prize as well. Just getting a chance to get in there, into a playoff situation is great. Playing these games in late December it gets you fired up. We all know the expectation. We’ve got to raise our level a little bit more each week. We got a target on ourselves, too, here. I think everybody has embraced that."