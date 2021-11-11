Dolphins Wednesday Mailbag: Coaching Staff, Tua Topics, And More

Could an upset victory against the Baltimore Ravens spark a big run for the Miami Dolphins? Who is the face of the franchise?

The Miami Dolphins will be facing the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, but the topics on the minds of the team's fans seem to focus more on the coaching staff, this offseason and more big-picture topics.

Here's Part 1 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From E-Rod (@phinfan2003):

Hypothetically, if we keep Flores/Grier for another year but replace a lot of the assistant coaches again, how hard will it be to attract top assistants who may be working for a lame-duck coach?

Hey E-Rod, you make an excellent point. That’s why I would suspect that if Flores/Grier (a very real, if not likely, possibility) are back in 2022, I wouldn’t expect wholesale changes on the coaching staff.

From Ken Dasher (@kdash65):

Hi Alain, I'm of the opinion that Flores' greatest failure has been his inability to find quality offensive coaches for his staff. Do you think that is a fair assessment? And, what's your favorite prog rock album of all time?

Hey Ken, you’re not wrong about your initial statement, though Chan Gailey was somebody with a lot of credentials (even though that experiment lasted only one year). But, fair or not, it’s easy to look at one of the two OCs being in that post in the NFL for the first time, same with the OL coach and the WR coach and wonder whether they were the right guys for the job. As for the prog rock question (which I love, thank you, because prog rock is my musical wheelhouse, I’m going to call it a tie between “Crime of the Century” by Supertramp and “A Trick of the Tail” by Genesis.

From ChrisDavis (@KyLouFinFan):

So I can readily accept DW is a better QB than Tua without it meaning Tua is a complete bust, but what is the feeling among the Fins “brain” trust. Is it just DW is better? Or do they think they have to replace Tua regardless?

Hey Chris, that is a very good question and the best indicator that the answer is no is that they easily could have stayed put at number 3 in the draft this year and had their pick of any quarterback other than Trevor Lawrence or Zach Wilson. So, no, I don’t believe they think they have to replace Tua regardless, but it’s clear they feel they could use an upgrade.

From mr. mojo risin’ (@dennisgriffin7):

After the Texans game is it true that all the sportswriters requested barf bags in the press room like they have on airplanes?

Hey Dennis, props for the joke. Yeah, on an ugliness scale, that game was pretty up there.

From Jeff Golden (@Goldenjef72):

I thought the addition of Reggie McKenzie was brilliant at the time, a strong veteran sounding board on the draft and personnel...Doesn’t seem so, thoughts?

Hey Jeff, it’s always good to bring well established people into an organization, whether it be a player, a coach or a scout, but they can only do what’s asked of them. Reggie McKenzie does not have personnel authority, so all he can do is ofer his input in his role as “senior personnel executive” (whatever that means).

From Chris Roney (@ChrisRoney0):

Who is the face of the Miami Dolphins franchise right now? The front office has eliminated Tua from that role. Is there one?

Hey Chris, that’s a very good question. The way I always answer that question for myself is, whose picture is on a billboard trying to sell tickets. I’m not sure there is one right now. Closest I can think of just might be Mike Gesicki.

From O’shay Morris (@oshaym21):

In the event that Ross makes a change, who would you think could do a good job as GM/HC?

Hey O’shay, I haven’t really done a deep dive into it because there’s still too much time left in the season and I haven’t started playing that hypothetical yet. I would say that one coach candidate I would think of immediately is Doug Pederson, who’s got NFL head-coaching experience and once played for the Dolphins.

From Enabledswing (@Enabledswing):

If we beat the Ravens, are you back in on a possible run the table scenario?

If by run the table, you’re suggesting ending the season with a 10-7 record, wouldn’t count on it. There are just too many flaws with this team, not to mention a tough closing schedule (at NO, at TEN, NE). The Dolphins certainly could go on a min-run, though, considering their next games are at NYJ, CAR, NYG and NYJ.