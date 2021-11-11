Dolphins Thursday Mailbag: Defense Back? 2022 Cap Space, Magic Number, and More

Why is rookie running back Gerrid Doaks protected but never elevated from the practice squad? Has the defense turned a corner? What's the deal with Tua Tagovailoa's injury? These and more questions (and answers).

The Miami Dolphins will be facing the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, but the topics on the minds of the team's fans seem to focus more on the coaching staff, this offseason and more big-picture topics.

Here's Part 2 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Phinanalyst (@Phinfanalyst):

The defense finally had an alpha performance, albeit against a HORRIBLE Texans offense. Are they turning a page, or is it fool’s gold?

I also would say they had a very, very good first half against Buffalo in Week 8 before Josh Allen started finding Cole Beasley all over the field. I have seen the defense be a lot more aggressive in recent weeks (finally) and that gives me hope they could get back to 2020 form (at least close to it). But the game against Baltimore will tell us a lot.

From William C (@WilliamCebula):

I'm a little confused. Last week we were told that Tua didn't start because the swelling in his finger was preventing him from making all the necessary throws. This week we're hearing the swelling is gone but he is still not starting?

Hey William, first off, we don’t know whether Tua will or will not start against Baltimore and probably won’t find out until Thursday night. Beyond the swelling, it’s more an issue of comfort and how much pressure Tua can apply on the football to be able to make all the throws. Or something to that effect because the explanation we got from Brian Flores on Tuesday kind of touched on a lot of different aspects.

From DYAUS (@StNicholasBaron):

If Miami doesn't get at least 5 wins this season (which would be worse than first year of this regime), do you see the coach and GM being fired? Or maybe just one of the two? Ross doesn't seem to want to move on until season 4 of a regime. But in this scenario is it necessary?

Well, he did move on from Adam Gase after season 3, so there’s precedent there. I personally have a hard time seeing Ross separate Flores and Grier and fired only one of them if that’s the route he chooses. Lastly, I’m not sure the exact number of wins is going to be as important as how hard the Dolphins compete down the stretch, which always is an indicator of whether the coach has lost the locker room.

From Jake (@JakeMc945):

How much cap space for next year after the new contracts for Ogbah & Gesicki; handshake raise for Howard & dumping of Fuller, Hurns, Wilson, Rowe & others will Dolphins have for O-linemen?

Hey Jake, there are too many unknowns at this time to give you an exact number of what the Dolphins ultimately will have available, but what I can tell you is that Miami currently has an NFL-high $77.4 million of cap space for 2022, according to overthecap.com. So logic says the Dolphins will have money to spend next offseason.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Getting the jump on the mail bag this morning. First, really enjoy your work. Question is this: Why didn't Coach Flo look even remotely happy after Sunday's win? And is relationship between Tua & team broken?

Hey Dave, your question is interesting because I saw the same thing you did. Understand that Flores is a no-nonsense, never-too-high, never-too-low kind of guy so he’ll NEVER flash a big smile after a victory regardless of the circumstances. But in this case, I’m guessing he wasn’t crazy about the way the Dolphins played regardless of the fact they won. As for Tua, no, I don’t believe the relationship is broken. NFL players understand that this is a business and teams always should look to get better players if they can. It’s up to Tua to show the Dolphins they don’t need to get an upgrade at quarterback.

From Mason28 (@Mason2816):

Looks like the Dolphins are done with Tua as their future QB. The question is what can they get in a trade.

Hey Mason, first off, I’m not sure I would made that declaration yet, even though it does appear that way. What they can get in a trade might depend on what happens down the stretch in terms of Tua’s performance and his ability to avoid more injuries. If he can close out with a surge, I don’t think getting a first-round pick for him would be out of the question, particularly considering the 2022 QB draft class isn’t believed to be particularly strong.

From Herman Cueva Zuniga (@hermancueva7):

Why do you think Dolphins always look so bad vs. Ravens? They can’t see a purple and black jersey b/c not so good things happen to the Fins… What do you think of the Tua injury situation?

The biggest issue I’ve seen against the Ravens through the years is that Baltimore always has been clearly better on both lines and the Dolphins just can’t overcome that. And that goes back to the teams’ first playoff meeting in the 2001 season. As for Tua’s injury, look, it’s a tough one because you’re dealing with a fracture on his throwing hand. Now, I understand it’s a small fracture, but it’s still a tough deal for any quarterback and it makes sense for the Dolphins to err on the side of caution.

From I’m so home sick for a place I’ll never be (@AlfAbout30man):

How come Doaks gets protected from being taken from another team, but it seems to me that he won't get a shot from playing in an actual game. Seems odd to me.

Yeah, it does sound a bit odd, but what I take from that is that the Dolphins like his future potential but don’t think he’s ready to contribute yet.

From A-Rod the phinphan (@TheGreatPhinsby):

Yo Alain.. what is your perception on the handling of Tua? In other words, had Tua gone elsewhere like Saints or Rams (better coaching), would he be better? According to you.

Hey A-Rod, that's an interesting question and I guess my answer would be that maybe his production could have been a bit better, but let's also not pretend like he'd magically become a Pro Bowl quarterback immediately with a change of scenery. Tua has the ability and the potential to be very efficient running an offense, but I question whether he'll ever be a dynamic game-changer at quarterback.