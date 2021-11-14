Dolphins Mailbag: Free Agents, the Safest Players, Tua Topics, And More

Why hasn't the defense been this aggressive all season? Is Brian Flores too careful with Tua Tagovailoa and other injured players? Those and other questions (with answers) from Miami fans.

From jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain do you think the Dolphins can keep playing this style of defense for the rest of the season or will it depend on the teams they are playing and, if so, what teams in our schedule should we play that style of defense?

Hey Jorge, I’m a big fan of that style of defense, though it does put pressure on the secondary to cover well and tackle well. I certainly would hope the Dolphins would continue doing it week in and week out. There’s no opponent left on the schedule for which I would suggest putting the blitz-crazy defense on hold.

From JJ Dobin (@JJDobin):

A logical reason we haven’t extended Gesicki and Ogbah? And will we?

Hey JJ, my feeling is that Gesicki wasn’t extended because of reservations about his blocking and with Ogbah, maybe it has to do with wanting to see him have another big year to prove 2020 wasn’t a fluke. I would think at this point (and certainly would hope) that both players would be extended.

From A-Rod the phinphan (@TheGreatPhinsby):

Alain, what does this offense need to do to improve? Wilson showing up was a delight. If I wasn't a fan, I'd think he just joined the team.

Hey A-Rod, I don’t know that we should expect the offense to ever become explosive this year, but it can be productive in my opinion by being more aggressive. To that, it certainly was encouraging to see the Dolphins use Wilson on a jet sweep.

From David Nastali (@DNastali):

Will 10-7 make the playoffs?

Short answer, yes. Wouldn’t even shock me if a 9-8 team got in.

From Jake (@JakeMc945):

Safest Dolphin Jersey to buy? I think Waddle and Holland are the best choices. Thoughts? Christmas is coming. Have to get the word out to Mom's and Santa.

Hey Jake, yeah, Waddle and Holland are two very good ones, maybe even the two safest. Good call.

From Joe Esposito (@jespo134):

During Flo’s tenure our offense has looked the best under O’Shea when we had one of the worst rosters of all time. Why is Flo so scared of having coaches with experience on his staff?

Hey Joe, Dolphins had Chan Gailey on the staff last year. That’s a lot of experience there. But I get your overall point. As for why, remember that it’s a two-way street. Flores has to want experienced coaches, and experienced coaches have to want to coach in Miami.

From Joe (@joe_epstein):

Couple of weeks ago, the narrative around Coach Flo was that he had a hard time connecting with his players and was a little stubborn. With 2 wins, has he done anything differently? What do you think is his enduring lesson for the season so far?

Hey Joe, two wins aren’t going to change the perception of Flores being stubborn and having trouble connecting with his players. I’m not sure he’s done anything different beyond getting more aggressive on defense. As for an enduring lesson, we’ll find that out in the offseason under the assumption he’s back in 2022.

From Juanda Velez (@Juanda_v65):

Which FA should we target next offseason, any OL big names available?

Hey Juanda, it’s not very often that really good offensive linemen are allowed to get to free agency. Some of the big names who are pending UFAs include Brandon Scherff, Terron Armstead, Andrew Norwell and Orlando Brown. But, again, not sure how many of them actually will hit the market.

From William C (@WilliamsCebula):

Any word on Tua's finger? Will he start next Sunday?

Hey William, nothing new on Tua and his finger. I’m sure banging his hand on a Baltimore player Thursday night didn’t help, but I would expect him to start against the Jets.

From Jeff Golden (@Goldenjeff72):

Tua again almost threw an INT in the end zone on a scoring drive, I find sometimes he has brain lapses. Do you see it or just me?

Hey Jeff, I’m not sure it’s brain lapses as much as sometimes trying to do too much. Against Baltimore, it just looked like he might not have seen linebacker Josh Bynes dropping back. Just like I can’t stand it when every good thing he does gets blown out of proportion by his supporters, I also don’t want to start knocking everything he does.

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

In the last 2 games Miami’s D has shown the kind of potential we knew they had from last year. If we had played that way against Raiders, Atl & Jax we would be in thick of the playoff race. Why did we get away from what we do best and play soft zones?

Hey Reza, it’s a fabulous question and one to which I don’t have the answer. I know defensive coordinator Josh Boyer talked a few weeks back of wanting to give offenses different looks, but the defense is at its best when it’s crazy aggressive going after the quarterback and I hope they just keep doing it.

From TheDolphinsScore (@DolphinsScore):

Alain, has anyone studied whether Tua had a stronger arm before the hip injury? Just wondering why it was not really noticed by scouts.

Hey there, I don’t know if anyone has studied Tua’s arm pre- and post-injury, but to me it looks pretty much the same. And let me say that Tua’s arm is more than strong enough if he has time to step into his throw, which he did ALL THE TIME at Alabama. It just doesn’t happen like that in the NFL, so he’s had to make a lot more throws that require pure arm strength, which I don’t believe he possesses.

From Miguel Gonzalez (@MigzSwervin):

Do you agree with the narrative that has been circulating lately the Dolphins management don’t want Tua? It’s difficult to argue the point given the team’s decision lately, specifically if he was healthy enough to back up Brissett, then logically he was healthy enough to start.

Hey Miguel, I understand the question with Brissett starting, but I don’t buy a conspiracy there, but rather to me it was an issue of wanting to sit Tua unless he was absolutely needed and not wanting to have to use PS quarterback Jake Dolegala. As for management not wanting Tua, let’s just say it’s pretty clear they’d rather have Deshaun Watson.

From Joe Kirkland (@KirklandJoe):

Does it seem like Flores is too quick to put players on IR or to be overprotective of injuries? Seems like guys aren't allowed to play through injuries with this team.

Hey Joe, hadn’t really given much thought to the idea. Truth be told, I’d rather have a coach who’s overprotective than underprotective.