Dolphins Notebook: Veteran DT Coming to Miami, Ogbah the Batter, Thomas Back in NFL, More

The Miami Dolphins' continuing quest to upgrade their has focus mostly on young players, but they'll now be bringing in a veteran with starting experience.

Nose tackle Andrew Billings, who started 37 games for the Cincinnati Bengals, will be signing with the Dolphins practice squad, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport. Billings cleared waivers Monday after being released by the Cleveland Browns on Friday.

Billings (6-1, 328) played six games in a backup role for the Browns this season in his return to the NFL after opting out of the 2020 season.

"Returning to the team in 2021, he never got his footing and was awful in preseason," Browns Digest publisher Pete Smith wrote. "It seemed as though the Browns were hoping he could somehow work himself into shape, but after two months, they've given up waiting."

Billings' arrival could mean bad news for fellow veteran defensive tackle John Jenkins, who has played in only two of the past six games and for only 10 snaps.

OGBAH THE BATTER

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has been a factor with his pass rushing all season, but there's another area where he's excelled, and that's batting down passes at the line of scrimmage.

Ogbah actually is on a streak when it comes to knocking down passes, something he's each done at least once each of the past five games.

“I would say for sure practice and also I would say instincts, too," Ogbah said in explaining his success in that department. "If you know you can’t get there and you know the ball is coming out hot, all you have to do is just put your hands up and hopefully you bat the ball down."

Ogbah has seven pass defenses on the season to go along with five sacks.

GESICKI HOMECOMING

The game at MetLife Stadium will represent a homecoming for tight end Mike Gesicki, who was born in Lakewood, New Jersey, about 70 miles away from East Rutherford.

“Yeah, it’s fun," Gesicki said Monday. "Obviously you walk out in the stadium and you hear a lot of people ‘hey, I’m from Manahawkin, hey I’m from Toms River, hey I’m from da-da-da.’ I’m like, ‘All right yeah, good seeing you,’ and all of that kind of stuff. It is good getting back in New Jersey and seeing some family. It’s easier for them to get to some games and all of that kind of stuff. It’s cool, it’s exciting. But our number 1 goal is to go up there and get a win.”

And Gesicki will take a win regardless of his individual stats, just like he did Thursday night against Baltimore.

Gesicki was held without a catch for the second time this season — and ironically the Dolphins won both times because the first time happened in the opener at New England.

"I said the same thing after Week 1 when I came in here and everyone wanted to know if I was ready to pretty much hand in my helmet, go home and call it a season," Gesicki said. "I’m most focused on helping this team in any way, shape or form that I can. Whether that’s supporting the guys, playing my role or making plays in the pass game, or whether that’s attracting some coverage or whatever it is, we’ve got plenty of guys on this team that can make plays and I think we proved that on Thursday night.”

FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS

-- Safety Michael Thomas, who played for the Dolphins from 2013-17, is back on an NFL active roster after the Cincinnati Bengals promoted him from their practice squad Monday.

-- Former Dolphins first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.