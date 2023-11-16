Thursday Dolphins Notebook: Tyreek, Injury Report, and More

Tyreek Hill really took advantage of the Miami Dolphins bye last week, marrying his longtime fiancée Keeta Vaccaro in Texas.

"It was about time, man," Hill said Thursday. "It’s something that we wanted to do over the bye week and we did it. We went through with it. I finally went through with it. "

Hill said the ceremony took place in front of family members — Keeta's brother Kenny is a former safety for the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints. Hill indicated the two had been engaged since 2021.

“It feels good, man," Hill said. "I feel like everything that’s been happening to me, it’s been for good reason. I’ve been locked in at a different rate, disciplined with just my whole entire life, the way I just approach everything and I definitely – I eliminated a bunch of things so that’s probably why I’m having some of the success that I’m having this year."

Hill was asked whether he cared to share anything specific he eliminated.

“I’ll say it, man, because I want every athlete to be successful as far as like drinking, as far as like women, as far as like partying, as far as anything," Hill said. "I feel like I’m at the stage in my career now where I’ve got to be more mature with anything that I do outside of football. It’s being a father, it’s being a son, a husband now. I’ve got to stand in that role of being the man that my grandparents raised me to be. I’m loving it.

"I’m feeling great. I promise you I’m feeling great with just everything, with just my routine in life right now. I know that someday it’s going to come to an end and I’ve got to find new ways to adapt to life after football. We’ll be fine. That’s just the way of life.”

THURSDAY INJURY REPORT

The official Thursday injury report featured three changes for the Dolphins, all positive.

WR Braxton Berrios, TE Durham Smythe and FB Alec Ingold all practiced on a limited basis after not practicing Wednesday.

WR Chase Claypool, OL Robert Hunt and OL Rob Jones all got a DNP for a second consecutive day; RB De'Von Achane, T Terron Armstead, and RB Raheem Mostert all were limited for a second consecutive day.

For the Raiders, every player practiced, including T Kolton Miller, G Dylan Parham, CB Amik Robertson and LB Curtis Bolton, who all missed practice Wednesday.

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph, who the Dolphins waived Tuesday when they activated wide receiver River Cracraft off injured reserve, has cleared waivers.

That means the Dolphins can re-sign him to their practice squad if they wish.

Meanwhile, running back Darrynton Evans was waived by the Chicago Bears a month after they signed him off the Dolphins practice squad.

SENIOR BOWL STARS

The Reese's Senior Bowl announced this week its 75th Anniversary team, and it featured five former Dolphins players.

On the list were QB Dan Marino, RB Thurman Thomas, T Terron Armstead, DE Jason Taylor and CB Patrick Surtain.

For those needing a refresher, Marino played at the University of Pittsburgh, Thomas at Oklahoma State, Armstead at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Taylor at Akron, and Surtain at Southern Mississippi.

FINAL WORD

-- Happy birthday to kicker Jason Sanders and running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who each turned 28 on Thursday.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Check out our daily podcast (AllDolphins Podcast) on YouTube and/or wherever you get your audio podcasts. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.