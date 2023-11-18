Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Connor, Christian, Backup QB, and More

What might Tua's next contract look like? Will Jeff Wilson Jr.'s work load increase? Tackling those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 1 of the pre-Raiders game All Dolphins mailbag:

Teams coming off their bye usually come out one of two ways, flat, or hot. Do you have any expectations on how the Dolphins will perform coming off their bye? Do you expect the Dolphins to have a pass-heavy attack, a run-heavy attack, or a balanced attack against the Raiders?

Hey Dana, I do not expect the Dolphins to come out flat in the least and they certainly didn’t last season when they dominated Houston in the first half on their way to a 30-15 win. As to the game plan offensively, I’d lean a bit toward the run because of the return of De’Von Achane and the fact the Raiders are much better against the pass than the run.

From John Lewis (@MrJohnJLewis):

Who would be considered the leading candidate to play poorly enough to cost the Dolphins a victory?

Hey John, that’s not a very nice question in that you’re asking me to pick a weak link. I’m certainly not going to predict anybody having a bad game. Now, if you want to turn it around and examine which player can least afford to have a bad game, then you go by position, and it would always start with quarterback, then cornerback, then offensive tackle.

From Doug Witten (@WittenDoug):

If Berrios can’t go on Sunday, who’s the likely option for slot and/or return duties? Possible that we’d see TH10 on punts??

Hey Doug, Tyreek always could be an option, but I’m not seeing it. I think Cedrick Wilson Jr. would handle that role if Berrios ends up not playing. As for the slot, I’d go with a combination of Wilson, Cracraft, Hill and Waddle.

From Carlos Moloti (@Elwatlcher25):

I know everybody Eichenberg … but who has more issues at center position: Connor or Liam ? Is it not better to put Connor as a guard?

Hey Carlos, that idea has been brought up before and I’ve never liked it and I don’t see the Dolphins doing it anytime soon. Center is a more important position than guard, and Williams is a better offensive lineman, so he should stay put.

From Olive Grove Jon (@Owlizee):

What’s your assessment of Christian Wilkins? Is he on pace for a new deal or does he need to do more in these next 8 games?

Hey OGJ, Wilkins has been very, very good this season and taken his pass-rushing game to another level. He clearly has made himself some money and somebody will pay him next offseason. The Dolphins, though, are going to have to make some tough financial decisions because they have so many guys whose contract will be up and the question will be how much they’re willing to dedicate to Wilkins.

From PhinsUp @AndThenSomeMohr):

True or False… Achane will get 10+ touches

Easy answer, true. Would be shocked if it didn’t happen.

From Jeff Johnston (@PairOfJacksGame):

Not Raider related, but: Who'd be a better QB2 for Miami next season, Mike White or Mac Jones? Raider related: It seemed Hill was "overamped" for the Chiefs, and that impacted some plays. Which 'Fin is in most danger of doing the same this Sunday against Raiders off the bye?

Hey Jeff, the QB question is impossible to answer because we haven’t really seen White under real game circumstances. And from what I’ve seen, Mac Jones doesn’t exactly make very quick decisions. As for question number 2, maybe De’Von Achane is the one who stands out as in danger of being overamped because it’ll be his first game in more than a month.

From Jeff Horst (@JeffHorst4):

Do the Dolphins not possess the type of talent to play physically at the LOS to run power plays on short yardage? We seem to avoid running straight ahead frequently.

Hey Jeff, that’s not the design of the wide zone and the personnel is more suited to moving laterally than going straight ahead. And, yes, that could become an issue down the road.

From Ed Helinski (@MrEd315):

Do the Raiders really pose a problem to the Dolphins on Sunday? Thinking Miami has too many weapons for Vegas to deal with, and Raiders offense doesn’t scare anyone.

Hey Ed, I’m of the same mind-set. I do think the Raiders will play hard under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, but the Dolphins have a clear edge in talent. There is, after all, a reason they’re favored by double-digit points.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Some fans are dismissing the Raiders. Coach McDaniel has been able to get the team focused on the current opponent better than some recent ones, don't you think? Also, with Mostert banged up & Achane coming off injury, does Jeff Wilson carries go up? Love the Podcast!

Hey Dave, thanks. If Wilson’s carries increase, I don’t think it’s going to be by a significant amount — assuming Mostert gets through the game fine.

From Al Hertz (@AlHertzb):

It might be early, but was thinking about Tua's upcoming contract/injury history, after seeing the problems the Browns are having with Watson. Can the Dolphins structure a contract that includes a insurance policy that pays in case of injury or retirement to relieve cap issues?

Hey Al, yeah, the issue here becomes guaranteed money, which the players obviously want and the teams obviously want to avoid. If the Dolphins guarantee a lot of Tua’s money, they’re out of luck with cap relief if he gets injured. That’s going to be part of the decision-making process when it comes to Tua’s next contract.

From Andy Lawson (@@Sirandylawson):

True or false, both the Bengals and Bills miss the playoffs?

Hey Andy, false. True. False. True. How’s that for an answer? How about I just say both teams are in trouble because of their record and their remaining schedule.

From Pat McCollum (@PatMcCollum):

Tua has lost time to a rib injury and a series of concussions. Because of that, he’s had the durability question hanging around his neck. Joe Burrow has now had two season-ending injuries, not to mention the calf injury early this season. Will he now likewise get the durability question hanging around his neck?

Hey Pat, I'm not exactly sure what that's got to do with the Dolphins, though I thoroughly get the gist — fans thinking Tua is unfairly targeted for durability issues. Here's the difference, though, Burrow didn't have the injury history coming into the NFL that Tua did. There's also the issue of size that factors in here, whether fair or not. But I hear where you're coming from. I actually think maybe there's more of a gripe here with Lamar Jackson, who seems to have ankle issues pretty much every year.