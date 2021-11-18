Dolphins Notebook: Thursday Injury Update, Hollins' Outlook, and More

The second injury report of the week for the Miami Dolphins was based on an estimation because the team conducted a walk-through, but it features pieces of good news regardless.

The two most significant involved quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Tagovailoa was upgraded to a full participant Thursday despite his finger injury, and for those who might downplay the significance because of the walk-through, consider that Tua was listed as a limited participant for all three walk-throughs leading up to the Thursday night game against the Baltimore Ravens last week.

As for Wilkins, he and defensive back Elijah Campbell both were listed as limited participants after sitting out practice Wednesday. Wilkins is dealing with a quad injury, while Campbell missed the game against the Ravens because of a toe injury.

Safety Brandon Jones (ankle) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (back) both were listed as limited participant for a second consecutive day; Jerome Baker (knee) and Jacoby Brissett (knee) again were listed as full participants; tight end Adam Shaheen (shoulder) was removed from the injury list.

The Jets' injury report showed no changes from Wednesday.

WHERE IT ALL STARTED FOR BRANDON JONES

The game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium will bring safety Brandon Jones back where he recorded his first NFL sack.

In the Dolphins' 20-3 victory last December, Jones ended the Jets' last drive with a third-down sack against Sam Darnold.

“It was really weird just because there was nobody in the stands," Jones recalled Thursday. "When I got the sack, I started off and I felt really hyped. Then I heard literally nobody making any noise or anything, so I was a little confused. It was cool just to be able to get my first sack. I wish it was in front of a crowd. It would have been cool if it was a home crowd. It would have been lit. I probably would have tried to do some type of dance move or something like that. It was cool. I liked it.”

Jones did clarify that there was excitement on the Dolphins sideline after he got off the field.

“They were lit," Jones said. "And Christian (Wilkins) is always going to find you anytime you make a play. You always got to watch out for him. (laughter)”

For the fifth consecutive year, NFL.com reporter Tom Pelissero produced an article identifying potential future head coaches among candidates 45 years old or younger, based on conversations with league coaches and executives.

It was interesting to see among the candidates this year the name of former Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, now assistant head coach and DC with the New York Giants. Graham, who worked in Miami in 2019, turned down the opportunity to interview with the New York Jets this offseason.

Even more interesting was the list of candidates beyond this year, a list that included three current Dolphins assistants: DB coach Gerald Alexander, LB coach Anthony Campanile and WR coach Josh Grizzard.

TILLMAN'S TALK TO THE DOLPHINS

Cornerback Xavien Howard made a very interesting revelation during his media session Thursday when he said that former Bears cornerback Charles "Peanut" Tillman addressed the Dolphins when they were in Chicago for joint practices this past August.

Howard specifically mentioned talking about defensive backs and the need to focus on trying to take the ball away from opposing offensive players.

"That was one thing he was talking about. I tried to add that to my game because I wasn’t punching the ball out and forcing fumbles" Howard said. "Every time the ball is in front of me or the ball carrier has the ball, I try to punch it out. That’s what I tried to add to my game.”

Howard has recovered two fumbles this season, including the one against Baltimore that led to him being named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

MACK HOLLINS' OUTLOOK

Toward the end of wide receiver/special teams standout Mack Hollins, it was pointed out to him that he always appears in good spirits and when he was asked what he might say to someone having a bad day, he explained his outlook on life.

“I have a pretty straightforward look at life," Hollins said. "People in the locker room will say, ‘You’re weird for thinking that.’ But soon enough I will be in a box covered in dirt. So if I live my life like ‘Oh, this (expletive) sucks,’ well then go in the dirt earlier. You might as well live your life and enjoy it to the most you can.

"Yeah, you’re going to have (expletive) times. Everybody has (expletive) times. But there’s some that have (expletive) times and then those times end and then they have no times. So would you rather have no time or find a way to have a good time? I’d rather find a way to have a good time. That may sound so weird. Like why is your outlook on life that you could be dead? Because I have so much time left. Why not enjoy it? I don’t know when my moment is going to be. I’m going to have fun, I’m going to enjoy it, I’m going to try to have other people enjoy it. I don’t like seeing other people in bad moods. If I can change your mood for the better, so be it. Because the day is still going to go on. Why do it in a bad mood?

"I guess the saying is about duct tape. Can you fix it with duct tape, yes or no? If the answer is yes, fix it with duct tape. If the answer is no, then you can’t fix it and so be it. That’s life. If you can fix the problem, fix it. If you can’t, then stop worrying about it. That’s just kind of how I look at life.”

Hollins explained that he saw he duct tape analogy online somewhere.

"That’s just memes and stuff," he said "But if you look at life, can you fix the problem, yes or no? Yes, I can fix the problem, OK, go about it to fix it. Now the problem is done. If I can’t fix the problem, then why are you stressed about something you can’t fix? Now you don’t have to worry about it. Either way, I’m getting out of the problem.”