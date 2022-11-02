Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Chubb Trade, Ezukanma Dilemma, Tua Topics, and More

Part 1 of the post-Lions game, post-NFL trade deadline SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From DixonTam (@DixonTam):

How concerned should we be about WR Erik Ezukanma, who looked great in the pre-season, but has been inactive all season so far? I've heard what Wes Welker said about the situation, but Miami just elevated UDFA WR Braylon Sanders over him last week.

Hey Dixon, yeah, I think it’s probably more disappointing than concerning at this time. Understand that a wide receiver struggling as a rookie isn’t that unusual, though it is unusual for a fourth-round pick to get bypassed by practice squad elevations. Let’s just call this a redshirt year until proven otherwise, but he’ll need to show up next year, that’s for sure.

From NY – Fins Up (@azomback34):

Can you play the role of DC Josh Boyer for a minute and tell us how you plan to stop Justin Fields who all of a sudden is not a weakness to his team, but a strength? How will you stop him from running in circles around the Dolphins D like Lamar and Josh Allen did?

Well, first off, if I’m playing the role of Josh Boyer, I want his salary. So there. And then, how do I plan to stop Justin Fields? Very carefully. Ha! Old joke of mine. Anyway, I digress. Here’s the thing, there’s only so much you can do against a running threat like that at quarterback and one way to combat it is by having DBs closer to the line of scrimmage, for one, and playing mostly zone coverage so the defenders don’t have their back turned if Fields takes off on a scramble. Important thing to note, too, is that Lamar Jackson did little on the ground against the Dolphins outside of his 79-yard run, so for the most part Miami did a good job against that part of his game. As for Allen, he’s a different deal because a lot of his rushing yards came off broken plays and then having to tackle him at his size in the open field is a whole different set of problems.

From Richard Grosso (@rjgro):

Who loses the most snaps to Chubb?

Hey Richard, very good question and another angle of this Chubb trade. If we’re looking at Chubb’s position he’s a pass-rushing outside linebacker and he’ll join a group at that position that includes Jaelan Phillips, Melvin Ingram and Andrew Van Ginkel (Emmanuel Ogbah is more of a down lineman). Having said that, I would think AVG would stand to lose snaps the most, followed by Phillips based on his healthy snap count against the Lions because Ingram didn’t play very much in that game as it was.

From Brandon Quinn (via email):

Know I’m nitpicking, but would’ve much rather made the Roquan Smith/2nd and 5th trade than the Chubb/1st and 4th trade. We need a MLB. We now have an even bigger logjam at edge. Your boy Van Ginkel will never see the field now! … Can we fire the entire ST staff already?! What was #22 doing on the fake punt? Isn’t his job to cover the personal protector? He was on the opposite side of the line! And I know nothing about what makes a good center, but if we’re so committed to keeping 74 on the field, and Williams made the switch to C look easy, can we try swapping the two? I can’t watch 74 get called for another penalty without going crazy. Thanks for the great work.

Hey Brandon, thanks for the kind words and, whoa, there’s a lot to unpack here. Let’s start with this “my boy” suggestion, to which I take offense. Nobody is “my boy.” I happen to like Van Ginkel’s game, even though I’m going to point out (and prove to you he’s not “my boy”) that I didn’t like his outing against Detroit. As for the Chubb-Smith issue, I will tell you that I really like Smith as a player, but Chubb can make a bigger impact as a pass rusher and that’s an area where the Dolphins really need help right now. Yes, the special teams have been rough, but I don’t know what the assignments were on the fake punt. From what I saw, Duke Riley was the one outside guy on the right side of the defense and he went straight to the punter. As for swapping Eichenberg and Williams, well,, no, it’s not that simple, but it doesn’t matter right now with Eichenberg on IR.

From Michael McDonald (via email):

Hey Alain, thanks again for all the Dolphins info. Isn't it time for McDaniel to reinstitute the TNT wall that Flores made (in)famous? He could call it the SMIM wall (Stop Making Idiotic Mistakes). I have about 15% less hair than I did Sunday morning.

Hey Michael, yeah, I hear what you’re saying about the pre-snap penalties being annoying, especially things like lining up in the neutral zone. But McDaniel will have to come up with his own twist to get his players to focus on fundamentals. The TNT wall was Flores’ baby.

From Walt Thiessen (via email):

Hi Alain, In three wins this season, after giving up a bunch of points in the first half, the Dolphins defense figures things out and either shuts the other side out or slows them to a crawl in the second half. In a couple losses, they shut things down in the third quarter, but gave up points in the 4th, suggesting that the other side made in-game adjustments to offset the Fins’ adjustments out of halftime. What this suggests to me is that the defense are making really good adjustments at halftime, but that's about it. What I want to know is why the defense isn't making such good adjustments during the game? Any ideas about that?

Hey Walt, I think there have been factors at play to help explain the Dolphins’ statistical success in the second half beyond mere halftime adjustments. I’d say I’ve seen adjustments being made throughout the game, particularly in terms of coverage.

From Earl Gottfried (via email):

Good Morning Alain, so with Eichenberg going down, does that mean Deiter goes in at guard, do they get Jackson ready for guard instead of tackle or just stay with Jones and leave them as they finished? i missed seeing the injury happen but it must have been nasty-looking since they didn't want to replay it. The defense started out pretty feeble, letting Detroit score on each first-half possession. Makes one wonder just how much was Brian Flores planning in the previous years, though they made good adjustments at halftime. Why so many pre-snap penalties? Was Wilkins guilty of 3 encroachments and Howard one or two? Two vets that should be better. Music question: ELP (Palmer not Powell) seemed to be rivals with Yes early on, until Carl Palmer left. were you a listener? Both seemed to moderate the musical style of King Crimson with more storytelling.

Hey Earl, lot to unpack here, so I’ll start with the offensive line and tell you that I would expect Robert Jones to start Sunday against the Chicago Bears and then the Dolphins having to make a decision once Austin Jackson is ready to play (which likely won’t be this week). Why so many pre-snap penalties is a good questions and speaks to a lack of concentration or attention to detail, and needs to be addressed immediately. For the music question, yeah, I liked both ELP (with Palmer) and King Crimson (ITCOTCK is a great album!), and Yes to a certain degree.

From Kelly Patterson (vai email):

First of all, thank you for your prolific and wonderful, excellent Dolphins coverage. Much appreciated. I have noted carefully your observations that Tua can throw long if he has time to set his feet and prepare himself etc., but does that or should it matter? Kid had a fantastic game against the Lions, no doubt, but seems like he constantly underthrows Hill where he should understand how fast Tyreek is by week 8. Are Tua’s quick release and good ball placement in the short game worth the lost yardage and points wasted on all those downfield throws to Hill?

Hey Kelly, first, thanks for the kind words. Yeah, Tua has been underthrowing Tyreek deep on a regular basis and it looks like a case where Tua just still doesn’t understand just how fast Hill is. Does it matter? It doesn’t in games where the Dolphins have a big margin for error, like they did against the Lions last Sunday, but it will in a close game against a better team, like toward the end of the regular season or in the playoffs. And, no, Tua’s attributes are not wasted because of the deep-ball shortcomings. But I wasn’t aware it was an either/or situation.

From David Darchowsky (via email):

Hey is it just me or does Coach McDaniel seem to either be nervous to challenge plays or doesn’t have good people advising him from the booth? Today he needed to challenge Sherfield’s clear TD, and didn’t. Against the Bengals he didn’t challenge what was a clear converted first down in the second half and punted it away instead. Pretty sure we gave up a field goal after that. And there have been others that could have been game-changing. I know there is a lot to manage and maybe he needs better support up in the booth, but these are big misses. What do you think?

Hey David, I know a lot of fans were worked up about the non-challenge on the Sherfield (should have been) touchdown pass, though it truly didn’t matter in the end. And I remember the play against Cincinnati on a Chase Edmonds run, and that was became very significant. Bottom line, you make a very good point about a hesitancy to challenge a call. I’m not quite sure the reason, though it’s worth investigating.

From Nicholas Church (via email):

Hi Alain, Hello from the UK! Thanks for all your coverage - love the insight! If we try to strip out all the hyperbole (on both sides of the argument), after nearly half the season, where are we in the great Tua debate? What do you think the Dolphins would do for the season ended today? Thanks!

Hey Nick, thanks. Where we are on the great Tua debate is that he’s shown he can succeed and produce in this offense and take advantage of the weapons at his disposal. As to what I think the Dolphins would do if the season ended today, I think they have the luxury of time here because they have Tua under contract for 2023 and then they can use the fifth-year option on him for 2024, and it’s my guess that they would be deliberate about this given Tua’s history.

