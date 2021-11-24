Dolphins Mailbag: RB with Oomph, Tua's Next Level, the Long Question, More

This being Thanksgiving week, it's a perfect opportunity for me to express my gratitude to all my readers and Twitter followers, who are the ones who truly make SI Fan Nation All Dolphins go. Thanks also to all who submit questions for the mailbag.

All the support is more appreciated than you know.

With that, here's part 1 of the latest All Dolphins mailbag:

From Jeff Golden (@Goldenjeff72):

I saw 2 runs by Gaskin where he bounced off the defenders to a dead stop. One it became 3rd or 4th and short and the second at the goal line. Do you think Duke will start getting some more touches against Carolina where we need some oomph?

Hey Jeff, first off, remember that Duke Johnson was elevated from the practice squad for the Jets game and he’s never been known as a physical back in the first place. So he’s not the answer to that issue. In fact, the Dolphins don’t really have a “short-yardage” back because Malcolm Brown hasn’t delivered in that respect even though he’s the biggest back on the roster.

From jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain what does Tua need to do to get to the next level or do you think he can't reach that level? To me taking out the Buffalo game he has been effective when he has played, but I want to see a franchise QB. Can he get there?

Hey Jorge, the answer to your question depends on your definition of “franchise QB.” I have said all along that Tua at his best is like a really good point guard who can distribute the ball to open guys. The question is whether he can elevate the players around him and making things happen off schedule. That’s how he’ll reach the next level. And, yes, I understand that every quarterback needs help around him, but the great ones can deliver plays by their own sheer brilliance at times. That’s the next step for Tua. Can he take it? That remains the question.

From Now Known as ‘Strawman’ (@Dolfan2334):

What do you think has gone wrong with the Jets this year? Saleh was lauded by a lot of people as a great hire. Obviously this is going to take time & Wilson needs time but right now they’re not very competitive. Think if given time he gets it done with NYJ?

Hey Artist Formerly Known As Craig, interesting to get a Jets question, but here goes: If I’m a Jets fan, I can take encouragement out of their two wins because they were against the Titans and Bengals a lot more than I’m discouraged at the bad record. Wilson absolutely needs time because he’s shown as a rookie to be really raw with his mechanics and shaky decision-making, though he does have a big-time arm.

From steve , (@jujusimba7777):

The special teams not so special this season … coverage units poor, return guys not near Grant’s level, Sanders struggles, punter seems as average as Haack before him? How important is the holder for kickers and reason for Sanders fall-off?

Hey Steve, man, that’s a lot of questions in one. Coverage units have not been poor. Not sure I see a big difference in the return game, other than the one touchdown a year by Grant. Sanders absolutely has struggled and I wrote about it Tuesday, though special teams coordinator Danny Crossman insists it has nothing to do with punter Michael Palardy being a new holder. Speaking of Palardy, he was shaky early in the season but has been fine of late and not much of a difference from Haack.

From Reza Hariri (Therealrezpect1):

Snap counts are puzzling with Dolphins. Why does Adam Butler play so much more than Sieler who is more productive? Why doesn’t Brissett do the QB sneak instead of Tua. Why doesn’t Trill get special teams snaps?

Hey Reza, all good questions, so here we go: Butler is more of a pass rusher and Sieler more of a run stuffer, so their roles are different. Lot of merit for using Brissett for the QB sneaks given his size, though there would have to be some different plays thrown in there to make it not so easy for the defense to know what’s coming.

From Chris Roney (@ChrisRoney0):

Hunter Long active and on the field. I know Miami has a lot of veteran TEs on the roster, but why aren't we seeing this guy in specific packages, red zone, etc.?

Help us fans understand it please...

Hey Chris, I’ve wondered about that myself quite a bit, but I’ll defer to Dolphins coaches who see practice every day (we don’t) and thinking they obviously more confident in using Gesicki, Smythe and Shaheen on offense. Cethan Carter gets the nod over Long every week because of special teams.

From Cliffy Mac (@mclifford36):

Do you see any in season contract extensions coming?

Hey Cliffy, the Dolphins are real tight against the cap right now, so anything they would do now would require some other deals getting redone, which usually means more commitments to different players. So my best guess is that extensions will wait until the offseason.

From Phinfanalyst (@Phinfanalyst):

The general success of the scripted opening drives has to make one wonder if Tua is very good when overcoached the general script, but struggles when those training wheels are off. Is there a *chance* the issue isn’t the offensive coaching?

Hey there, it’s an interesting hypothesis, but script or not, he’s still getting play calls and still has to execute the plays. Besides, Mike Gesicki explained this week that while the first and second drives are scripted, game circumstances can lead the offense to go off script. One thing for sure, if your point is on the mark, that would be highly problematic.