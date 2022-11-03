Thursday Dolphins Mailbag: Trade Aftermath, the Wildcat, Pass Rush, and More

From yllakeeffect (vai email):

Hello Alain! I really look forward each week to reading your mailbag responses. I've seen a few fans ask you about Miami punt returns etc., but I wanted to see if you get the same feeling that I do every time Miami is receiving a punt. Every time a team punts to Miami, I'm begging the TV screen for them to not fumble the catch. Isn't that odd? That shouldn't be a constant concern. Should I seek counseling for this? I mean, c'mon guys....at least give me the confidence that you can catch a ball. They look worried to me. Your thoughts?

Hey Chris, yeah, maybe you should seek counseling. LOL. I don’t share your overall concern, though there have been one or two hiccups that I can recall. My bigger issue is that there hasn’t been really big play on special teams at all this season.

From Brian Z (via email):

Would you be opposed to the Dolphins reviving the Wildcat on a few select plays this year? I know to some Dolphin fans it is like a bad word, but it sure was exciting when I saw it live for its introduction at Gillette Stadium in September 2008. The fondest football memory I have was when I saw thousands of dejected Pats fans filing out of their own stadium early in the 3rd quarter. Especially those that taunted me all game for wearing my Zach Thomas jersey.

Hey Brian, yes, the Wildcat was very cool … in 2008. I hope with every fiber in my body that it stays there. I had my fill — and then some — of the Wildcat over a few years and if I never see it again, I’ll be very happy. It served a great purpose in 2008 for the Dolphins, but I’m just not a fan of it anymore.

From Chuck Roberts (via email):

Greetings Alain. Through 7 games, how would you grade Coach McDaniel on in-game/halftime adjustments? Better than previous coaches not named Shula.

Hey Chuck, this may be dodging the question, but I haven’t seen anything significant enough in that sense to make any kind of judgment there. I do love McDaniel's offensive scheme and play designs, though.

From Am Mer (va email):

Hi Alain, Tua’s game seemed to go south against the Steelers when the bad weather reared its head. His worst performance last year, at a critical moment, was in inclement weather in Tennessee. Is it possible he’s not built (too small, hand size, arm strength) for playing in bad weather, which obviously would be a problem come December/January?

Hey there, there absolutely is reason for concern about Tua’s ability to properly function in inclement weather conditions, and the only way he can change that narrative is to have a big performance in the cold or snow. But, yes, at this time, there’s reason for concern that it could be an issue, though his performance so far this season suggests he might be able to overcome that.

From Dug-E-Fresssh (@fluflu3):

Post-trades, what band/album does this iteration of the Dolphins resemble the most, and what band/album would be their highest aspiration this year? PS. Hopefully, we agree that Yoko Ono, Limp Bizkit, Creed, & Vanilla Ice represent the line of demarcation we already crossed!

Hey Dug, yeah, I think we can safely say the Dolphins have passed those four bands/musical acts. Hmm, where they are right now? Well, this is a dangerous answer because some fans might not share my musical tastes, but I’d say they’re very good right now (post-Gabriel Genesis) with aspirations of being great (classic Genesis lineup).

From David Roland (@DavidRo22864683):

Do you think picking up Wilson will help the running game?

Hey David, I’m not sure I’d necessarily expect a sudden explosion from the running game because the focus the way this offense is constructed always will be on the passing game, but I would expect it to improve without question because I see Wilson as an upgrade over Chase Edmonds and he’s also a better scheme fit with the added bonus of familiarity with the system.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOR EVEN MORE COVERAGE ON THE MIAMI DOLPHINS, CHECK OUT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED'S MIAMI DOLPHINS PAGE ON SI.COM.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

From Chris Bustin (@ChrisBustin13):

Hey Alain, a 5-3 team that just added Bradley Chubb ought to make the playoffs, right? Thanks!

Hey Chris, I don’t think there’s any question that making the playoffs has to be the bar right now, but I’d go further and say winning at least one playoff game should be the expectation after adding Bradley Chubb to a team that’s not only 5-3 but is the only one to beat powerhouse Buffalo so far (regardless of the circumstances of the game).

From FLGuy (@WilliamCebula):

How soon do the new acquisitions play? I imagine Wilson is a plug-and-play since he was in the same system at San Francisco? What about Chubb?

Hey William, I’d be very surprised — if not shocked — if either of them didn’t play against Chicago on Sunday. As you mentioned, Wilson should be plug-and-play and get some carries against the Bears; maybe Chubb has a more limited role early on, but they can make it simple for him at the beginning by just telling him, “See quarterback, get quarterback, hit quarterback.”

From Dave (angryvet59):

Scale of 1 to 10. What do Tuesday’s trades rate on the shock-o-meter?

Hey Dave, on the day itself, it was pretty low for the Chubb deal since reports already were out there that the Dolphins were interested. Taking it back to, say, the beginning of the season, I would have said the shock value of getting Chubb in a trade would be at least a 7 or an 8. As for Jeff Wilson, it was shocking (7) before the day started, but not once Chase Edmonds was sent away in the Chubb trade.

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

Do you think it makes sense for Miami to put Skylar Thompson on IR; seems like we have pressing needs on the roster at DB, DL & OL. Watching the Bills, they run a 8-9 man D-line rotation, which allows them to be fresh; would that help our D-line generate pressure?

Hey Reza, first off, there’s no reason to put Skylar Thompson on IR because he’s now fully healthy, evidenced by the fact the team released Reid Sinnett from the practice squad. Also understand that the Dolphins are adding players to the practice squad all the time and those guys will be brought up for games if they can contribute. It’s not as simple as saying, “Oh, we need another DB, let’s just take this one off the street and he’ll immediately upgrade our group.” As for rotating 8-9 D-linemen like Buffalo does, this is an apples-and-oranges conversation because the Bills play a different system. And the Dolphins actually have only five players listed on the roster as defensive linemen — Ogbah, Wilkins, Sieler, Davis and Jenkins. That’s a group that as a whole is pretty good against the run, but outside of Ogbah isn’t a pass-rushing group — and even Ogbah is struggling in that department this season. In the Dolphins’ scheme, the pass rush has to come from the edge defenders or blitzers, which is why they acquired Bradley Chubb.

From Jorge Boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, what adjustments did you see on the Dolphins defense, especially the DBs, to not allow points in the second half?

Hey Jorge, I’m not sure I noticed anything drastically different in what the Dolphins were doing, as much as circumstances helping them out, and Josh Boyer said Thursday morning there were a lot more adjustments against Detroit than Pittsburgh. But also remember that Detroit had only three offensive possessions in the second half: The first was sidetracked by three consecutive penalties that put the Lions in a first-and-30 hole; the second ended with Zach Sieler’s third-down sack after a false start put the Lions behind the sticks again; and the third one ended when Jared Goff made the bizarre decision of throwing into the end zone from the 35 on third-and-2. So as much as I wish I could tell you the Dolphins did X, Y or Z and that really shut down the Lions, I’m not sure it was that specific.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.