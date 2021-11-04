Dolphins Mailbag: Trade Deadline, Tua Time, And More

Is the pressure off Tua now? Will the Dolphins go shopping for a wide receiver or offensive lineman in free agency? Is it time to start looking at young players like Hunter Long and Noah Igbinoghene?

With the NFL trading deadline now behind us, Miami Dolphins fans now look ahead to the rest of the 2021 regular season and beyond, with an eye already on possible moves next offseason.

That's evident in the questions in the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag.

Here's Part 1:

From jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, do you think the passing of the trade deadline is going to relieve pressure from Tua and he will be then be able to concentrate solely on football and may even play better?

Hey jorge, I honestly don’t think it makes a difference because NFL players, particularly those who come from big-time college programs, are used to a lot of outside noise and it doesn’t typically affect their performance. As for pressure being relieved, I think maybe the opposite is true because Tua knows the Dolphins were looking to trade for Deshaun Watson and very well might do so again in the offseason.

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

I don’t mind Miami trying to improve but it’s the way they go about it which has become drama-filled. You drafted a QB 5th overall, give him a 3 year window to truly evaluate him. Look at Drew Brees or even Josh Allen. Why isn’t development forefront and replacement the easy way out?

Hey Reza, while on the surface your point has merit, there are two points that need to be made, one of which was made by somebody else but absolutely rings true. That’s the idea that quarterbacks come into the NFL these days (or at least should) a lot more prepared than they did, say, 20 years ago because of all the QB camps, passing camps, passing academies or personal QB coaches involved. And in today’s NFL, teams rarely have the time or patience for QBs to become franchise-type guys. Second, I cannot tell you how often I’ve heard the Josh Allen comparison and how much I hate it. While Allen was all over the place with his passes as a rookie, the dude was a 6-5, 240-pound physical freak with a ridiculous arm and elite running ability who had a massive ceiling if the accuracy could just get slightly better. It’s not a fair comp for Tua, who needs to be on point with everything because of his physical limitations.

From Bryan Anderson (@BryanAnderson20):

Probably already been answered but i would love to know what potential free agent lineman we should be keeping an eye on as possible targets for the Dolphins in FA this offseason.

Hey Bryan, while this will be a better question in February, let me just tell you that I wouldn’t necessarily hold my breath for the opportunity to land a stud tackle in free agency like the Dolphins were able to do with Branden Albert in 2014 because teams rarely let those guys loose. For example, both Terron Armstead and Orlando Brown are scheduled to be UFAs next offseason, per overthecap.com, but I have a really hard time believing that the Saints and Chiefs, respectively, aren’t going to re-sign them.

From Ricardo Hernandez (@Ricardo96451182):

With so many fellow dregs of the NFL left on the schedule, is there even enough opportunity left in this season for Tua and Flores to show that they are the future? Even the Saints and Titans became considerably easier this week.

Hey Ricardo, it doesn’t matter who the opponent is, it’s how the Dolphins perform, more so than wins or losses, that will determine what happens to Tua and Flores moving forward.

From A-Rod the phinphan (@TheGreatPhinsby):

Alain, who would you have loved for Miami to trade for?? Who would you have loved to trade away??

Hey A-Rod, based on the players who were moved at the trading deadline and those who might have been available, I’d have to go with Laurent Duvernay-Tardif because he’s a solid guard who would have represented an upgrade (plus the fact he’s a great story as a doctor/football player and he’s a fellow Canadian dude). As for who I would have loved to trade away, I’d say maybe Albert Wilson, but more so for his benefit than that of the Dolphins because he’s in the last year of his contract and the Dolphins just aren’t using him.

From mr. mojo risin’ (@dennisgriffin7):

Considering Fins' wide receiver group turned out to be lousy, partially due to injuries, do you think Fins will go after one of big free agent WRs this offseason (Adams, Godwin, Bears Robinson) or be scared because of Fuller fiasco?

Hey mojo, I’m not sure the Dolphins will want to throw big money at a free agent wide receiver (even though they’ll have plenty of cap space), but I’m not sure it’s because of what you call the “Fuller fiasco.” I’d call it more the Fuller gamble because the Dolphins knew his injury history, which is why they gave him only a one-year deal.

From Roch Savard (@ElRoca19):

It’s too late but pass protection isn’t good this year. Would LDT have been an upgrade on the OL? Especially for the price the Jets paid (Dan Brown?!?)… (hard to know since he hasn’t played this year but…)

Hey Roch, it unfortunately doesn’t take much to represent an upgrade for the Dolphins offensive line this year, so I do believe LDT (Laurent Duvernay-Tardif) could have helped, though how much is debatable because — as you mentioned — he still hasn’t played a down this year and sat out all of last year to help fight COVID on the front lines in his capacity as a doctor.

From Jeff Welt (@funnyesquire):

Since the season is effectively over, will the Dolphins start to play some young guys, i.e. Long and Noah, to see what they are and get them experience?

Hey Jeff, that would make an awful lot of sense, but I absolutely do not see that happening as long as the Dolphins are mathematically alive for the playoffs and maybe even not at all. If Brian Flores really believed in evaluating players in non-playoff-consequential games, he would have played Josh Rosen at quarterback in the final weeks of 2019 instead of trying to win games with Ryan Fitzpatrick.

From David Quainton (@DQStuff):

Given it’s so obvious pass protection is the issue (not that stats are needed but here’s a chart), how the hell do we solve the problem and why aren’t we trying?

Hey David, you can say what you want about the ineptitude of what the Dolphins have done, but to suggest they’re not trying is unfair. How does it get fixed? Better performance by the starters, new starters, better coaching, better scheme, all of the above.