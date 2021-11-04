Dolphins Notebook: Injury Update, Happy Howard, Everything 'Great' for Gesicki, And More

Tight end Mike Gesicki isn't concerned about his contract, but he made it clear what he hopes will happen in the final analysis

The Miami Dolphins conducted a walk-through Thursday, so their second injury report of the week should be taken for what it's worth considering it was based on an estimation of what player availability might have looked like for a full practice.

Partly because of that, it probably wasn't surprising that it remained exactly the same as it was Wednesday, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heading a list of four players listed as limited participants because of his finger injury.

The other three were linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring/shoulder) and safety Brandon Jones (ankle).

Linebacker Jaelan Phillips (ankle) and center Greg Mancz (groin) again were listed as full participants.

Houston went through a normal practice Thursday and its injury report featured five changes.

Linebacker Hardy Nickerson (concussion) did not practice after being limited Wednesday; LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (illness) was limited after not practicing Wednesday; RB Rex Burkhead (hip) and WR Chris Conley (calf) were full participants after being limited Wednesday; and TE Brevin Jordan appeared as a new name on the injury report with an ankle injury and was listed as limited.

TYROD TAYLOR TIME

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor again wasn't on the injury report because he has yet to be activated from IR, but Houston coach David Culley announced Thursday that Taylor would start against the Dolphins.

Taylor has missed the past six games because of a hamstring in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns after Taylor got off to a great start this season. In his game-plus, Taylor completed 31 of 44 passes (70.5 percent) for 416 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and a passer rating of 122.9.

As the starter for the Buffalo Bills from 2015-17, Taylor enjoyed great success against the Dolphins, going 4-2 in six starts, with 10 touchdowns, zero interceptions and a passer rating of 113.8.

Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is very familiar with Taylor, having played with him with the Cleveland Browns in 2018 and against him as a rookie in 2016.

"Just the type of guy he is, he’s a good quarterback," Ogbah said. "He’s a good leader for them obviously. I’m sure they are glad to have him back. It’s going to be a dog fight. We’re both one-win teams and we’re ready to go.”

NOT A CLEAR MISS FOR JASON SANDERS

While it still will go against Jason Sanders' field goal percentage record, the NFL has changed the ruling of his failed 36-yard attempt at Buffalo last Sunday from "wide left" to "blocked by A.J. Epenesa."

Epenesa, you might recall, was the player who put Tagovailoa on IR for three weeks with his big hit on a failed fourth-down pass attempt in Week 2.

Missed or blocked, Sanders is now 8-for-12 on field goal attempts this season, a far cry from his 2020 performance when he went 36-for-39 on his way to earning AP All-Pro first-team honors.

The stat change means the Dolphins have had a field goal attempt blocked in each of the past two games.

HAPPY HOWARD

Because of his stature, it was only natural that Xavien Howard's name at the very least would be mentioned in the media — and it was — as somebody who could be on the move before the NFL trading deadline.

Now that it has passed, Howard was asked for his thoughts over the past few days.

“I just play football," Howard said. "I don’t make those decisions. I’m here today, so that’s a blessing.”

Howard also was asked Thursday about how difficult it might be to be going through a 1-7 season, but he cut off the question in mid-sentence.

“A lot of guys at home, also," he said. "Just being in this position, being able to play football is something I love to do. It’s a blessing.”

OGBAH'S OUTLOOK

After finishing with a career-high nine sacks in 2020, Emmanuel Ogbah hasn't produced the same kind of numbers this year with only 2.5 through eight games.

But that certainly doesn't mean that Ogbah isn't getting pressure on the quarterback because he's tied for 11th in the NFL in QB hits with 12.

“I’m definitely getting more attention this year," Ogbah said. "When I go into a game, if there’s any way I can affect the quarterback ... I might not bring him down. Batted balls are huge, too. Hits. If I can affect him and throw him off the spot, then I take that as I’m doing my job helping this team give us a chance to win games. I know last year I had the numbers but this year I’m having the numbers too. I’m just not getting sacks, which is OK. As long as I’m doing my job helping the team win.”

GESICKI NOT LOOKING TO GO

Tight end Mike Gesicki says he's leaving his contract situation in the hands of his agent, but he made clear Thursday the Dolphins' disappointing season in no way, shape or form is making him want to leave as an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

"Absolutely not," Gesicki said. "I think that we have a phenomenal organization. I think that we have coaches that are in here into the late hours of the night preparing and helping put players in position to be successful. We have great guys in the locker room. An unbelievable strength staff that is helping guys maximize their abilities on the field. The best trainers. The best people in the kitchen. The best media team. Security staff. The list goes on and on about all of the positives about this organization.

"The product on Sunday, I think, will follow. I think that we’re close. I’ve said that for weeks now. I think it truly shows each and every week that we are close – very close. At some point, we’ve got to turn the corner. I’m not going to come up and make predictions or statements or anything like that but our goal is to turn the corner this week. That’s the only thing that we can do. We’re focused on this week and playing Houston. We’re ready to go out there and maximize all of our opportunities to hopefully give all of the people I just named — the coaches, the staff, everybody that works in this building — what they deserve.”

Gesicki is one of 18 Dolphins players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents in 2022, a group that includes fellow tight end and fellow 2018 draft pick Durham Smythe.

STARS ARE FALLING

The back end of the Dolphins' 2021 schedule suddenly has gotten easier to navigating with news this week that Tennessee running back Derrick Henry and New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas are or likely are done for the rest of the regular season.

The Dolphins will face the Saints and Titans on the road in back-to-back weeks, Dec. 27 at New Orleans and Jan. 2 at Tennessee.

PRACTICE SQUAD PROTECTIONS AND MORE

-- The four players the Dolphins protected from being poached off their practice squad this week were LB Vince Biegel, RB Gerrid Doaks, WR Kirk Merritt and C Cameron Tom.

-- Defensive end Nate Orchard, who spent time in training camp with the Dolphins in 2019, signed with the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.

-- Linebacker Benardrick McKinney is set to appear in a third consecutive game for the New York Giants after being elevated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement Thursday.

-- A total of 19 teams were listed by BetOnline with odds of being the next team for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who has been asked by the team to stay home the past two days, and it should surprise no one that the Dolphins were not among those teams listed as possible destinations. For the record, the favorite destination was the Raiders at 7/2, followed by the Ravens at 4/1 and the Saints at 9/2.