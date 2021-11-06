Dolphins Mailbag: QB Chatter, the Blame Game, And More

Can Tua Tagovailoa end the trade speculation with a strong finish in 2021? What should be the focus for the rest of the Miami Dolphins regular season?

With the NFL trading deadline now behind us and the Dolphins in the midst of a forgettable 2021 season, Miami Dolphins fans now look ahead to the rest of the regular season and beyond, with an eye already on possible moves next offseason.

That's evident in the questions in the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag.

Here's Part 2:

From Martin Contreras (@MartinC52447654):

Was Flores secretly thinking that the Watson thing was one of those coach motivation tools for Tua and it backfired?

Hey Martin, simple answer, no. If the Watson talk did serve as extra motivation for Tua, I’m sure Flores would take it, but that whole fiasco has a much better chance of hurting than helping because you’re asking a young player to be the lead man on offense when it’s become public knowledge you tried to get somebody else to do that job.

From Showtime (@Showtime_Mia):

What should fans look forward to after the team had thrown away this season?

Hey Showtime, sadly at this point it’s all about player development. Fans should want to see big steps from the key young players to have some momentum built at the end of the season and feel good about how those young players can progress even more in 2022. Yes, it’s lame, but at 1-7, there’s really not much else.

From David Engelson (@David_Engelson):

It would be a great piece of investigative journalism to know how Grier and Flores graded Tua vs Herbert. Were they in cahoots? Was there a large disagreement? Who won out? Knowing that answer can inform us on other failed high draft picks and free agents from 2019-present.

Hey David, yes, it would be very interesting to know and I also would add that it would be interesting to get a definitive answer on what role, if any, Stephen Ross played in the selection of Tua. From past experience, this is the type of thing that might come out after some years have passed, but there’s practically zero chance of anybody leaking anything right now when those guys are still working together.

From Jason @BlessTheMic813):

Why does Flores say he has confidence in his staff when the product on the field is so poor? Is Flores a defensive version of Adam Gase?

Hey Jason, what Flores says is exactly what every single solitary coach in the NFL should say in response to a question about his staff. What else is he going to say? And if he didn’t have confidence in his staff, don’t you think he would have made some changes by now? Not saying it’s right, just saying that’s the way it is. And is he a defensive version of Adam Gase? Hmm, interesting question, but it’s certainly not to the same extent if he is because Gase didn’t even pretend to care about what was going on with the defense when he was head coach of the Dolphins.

From Danthemanfan44 (@rhettbutlerva):

No questions. But I did want to say ty for your views. I enjoy your stuff. Love the Expos hat. God bless sir.

I’m the one who thanks you. The Expos hat, which I now wear pretty much all the time, is my tribute not only to my hometown and the sports franchise that I have loved more than any other in my lifetime but also to all the displaced sports franchises across North America.

From Ahd (@Alhill01):

Besides Russell, Aaron, what QB options do the Dolphins have?

Hey Al, well, the most obvious answers are the guy they currently have on their roster (Tua Tagovailoa) and the guy for whom they had discussions about a trade (Deshaun Watson). It’s certainly possible that another big-name quarterback (or two) could become available next offseason, but for now, yeah, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers are two that stand out if the Seahawks and Packers indeed are ready to move them.

From Happy Guy (@HappyGuy92658735):

Why is Flores still the coach? The Dolphins have the talent to be 6-2 but are coached to be 1-7.

Hey Happy, couple of things, first, I have no idea where you get that the Dolphins have the talent to be 6-2, though it’s clearly better than 1-7. But I also would argue the Dolphins didn’t have the talent to go 5-11 in 2019 or to go 10-6 in 2020 and Flores maximized the roster he had. And that ability to overachieve in those first two years built some equity and why he’s still around at 1-7 and why he very well might be back in 2022 (if not likely) unless things continue to go south the remainder of 2021.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Probably too late but here's hoping: How did this organization go from the Gold Standard of franchises to the scrap metal anchor of the NFL?

Hey Dave, not sure I’d agree with “scrap metal anchor,” though it obviously hasn’t been good for Miami in a long time. And as to how this happened, you can pretty simply look at the head coaches and quarterbacks.

From Jake (@JakeMc945):

Tua has to be relieved. If he can win 5 or 6 games and put up good numbers and leadership down the stretch, will that end some rumors?

Hey Jake, forget about numbers and maybe even wins because I’m not sure it’s quite that simple. Simply put, Tua has to look like a franchise quarterback — or at the very least a franchise quarterback in the making — down the stretch to convince the Dolphins they don’t need to acquire an elite QB because that guy already is on the roster. If that happens, the wins and stats logically will accompany that.