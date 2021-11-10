Dolphins Notebook: Injury Update, New (Old) Center Arrives, Fuller Follow-Up, More

The Miami Dolphins brought in some additional depth for the interior of the offensive line

The Miami Dolphins injury report remained the same Tuesday, though that was to be expected given that the team conducted a walk-through at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

The participation report, based on an estimation for a real practice, showed center Greg Mancz (ankle) again with a DNP and four other players listed as limited: LB Jerome Baker (knee), DB Elijah Campbell (toe), DB Brandon Jones (ankle) and, of course, QB Tua Tagovailoa (left finger).

Baltimore had one change on its injury report, with WR Marquise Brown (back) listed as a full participant after being listed as limited Monday. As with the Dolphins, the Ravens' participation report was based on an estimation.

NEW (OLD) CENTER

Center Evan Boehm was signed to the practice squad, coming back to the Dolphins after playing 13 games with eight starts for the team in 2019.

Boehm, who also can play guard, conceivably could play a backup role soon in light of Mancz's injury because practice squad center Cameron Tom already has been elevated the maximum two times this season.

PRACTICE SQUAD PROTECTIONS

The Dolphins' practice squad protections this week featured some familiar names: LB Vince Biegel, RB Gerrid Doaks, CB Jamal Perry and WR Kirk Merritt.

Biegel, Perry and Merritt all have been elevated from the practice squad already, meaning they would have to be signed to the 53-man roster to appear in another game except for a COVID-19 elevation.

Doaks has yet to be elevated, and might not be needed with the Dolphins having three running backs on the active roster.

PHILLIPS FLASHES 'THE U' SIGN

Those watching the Dolphins-Texans might have noticed rookie first-round pick Jaelan Phillips flashing the "U" sign after he split a sack with Emmanuel Ogbah.

This was not spur-of-the-moment thing for Phillips, who played one season at the University of Miami before joining the Dolphins.

Phillips certainly noticed the roar of approval after he made the gesture.

“Oh, yeah, I knew that was about to happen," he said. "I did it for the fans. (laughter) You’ve got to represent. That was fun, though. I was talking to one of the offensive linemen before the game and I was like, ‘Yeah, when I get a sack, I’m going to throw up the U and see what happens.’”

FULLER FOLLOW-UP

Wide receiver Will Fuller V will miss a sixth consecutive game because of his finger injury, but head coach Brian Flores offered an encouraging update on his status Tuesday.

“It was a significant injury," Flores said. "He’s made a lot of progress. We actually got some favorable news in the last couple days. I’m hopeful that we can get him back out there quickly but look, he’s been in, he’s been working. It was a pretty significant injury. That’s why it’s taken so long. He’s doing everything he can. That’s trending in the right direction.”

Fuller is eligible to be designated to return and/or come off injured reserve at any time now.