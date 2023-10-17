Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Fangio, Pass Rush, Wilson, and More

With the injuries at running back, is it the week that Jeff Wilson Jr. returns? How about bringing back Myles Gaskin? Does Nik Needham get used in the slot or outside?

Part 1 of the midweek All Dolphins malbag:

From Leon Fresco (@FrescoLeon):

Vic Fangio was an offensive consultant for eagles — does this give the Fins any special edge?

Hey Leon, we brought up that exact question to Eagles Today reporter Ed Kracz on the Behind Enemy Lines segment of the All Dolphins Podcast, and he pointed out that not only did Fangio consult with the Eagles prior to the Super Bowl but then-DC Jonathan Gannon kind of checked in with him every week. Having said all that, Fangio absolutely could provide the Dolphins with some insight having worked with both the Eagles offense and defense last year, though we do need to point out that the Eagles have two new coordinators this year.

From NY – Fins Up (@azomback34):

Fangio is legendary & teams copy his D. Probably why most Dolphins fans were so excited about his hire. I’ve never studied his prior teams — all very successful, but was his style always this passive — bend don’t break? Or ever more aggressive? Or wrong front 4 players?

Howdy, yeah, it’s a very good question and, yes, his style hasn’t varied very much from year to year. The Dolphins have played only six games under Fangio, so I’m not going to be making any rash judgments, other than to say I also prefere a more aggressive style on defense.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

With Brooks hurt & Ahmed doing OK, you see Wilson being activated? Plus I think Chosen loses his roster slot for it.

Hey Dave, the way the coaches were talking last week, it sure sounded as though Wilson was going to be activated for the Carolina game, but that was until he showed up as doubtful on the final injury report of the week. If he’s fine physically, I absolutely would expect him to be activated for the Eagles game, though I would suspect that Chris Brooks is going to wind up on IR.

From Corey Williams (@CoreyW_23):

Dolphins D has given up the 2nd most points in ALL of the NFL……cause for concern? Help at the deadline or No?

Hey Corey, yeah, as mentioned earlier, it might be a bit early to be overly concerned with the defense, at the same time understanding it hasn’t been great so far. But it also has been situationally effective, such as the end of the games against the Chargers and Patriots.

From John Flora (@Capt_Cavephin):

If L. Johnson is out, which player best attacks the right side of the Eagles Line?

Hey John, the guys who norm ally line up on the left side of the defensive line, opposite from Johnson’s right tackle spot, would be either edge defender Jaelan Phillips or Andrew Van Ginkel, and then it could wind up being Christian Wilkins as a left defensive end in certain other looks.

From Marco A. Briceño (@marco091090):

Do the Dolphins call up Myles Gaskin now that Chris Brooks is hurt?

Hey Marco, Gaskin currently is on the Vikings practice squad and signing him off that would require the Dolphins keep him for at least three weeks. Now, if Brooks does join De’Von Achane on injured reserve, this might be a move the Dolphins would consider, especially if they have any reservation about Jeff Wilson Jr. being ready to come back at full speed.

From Andy Costello (@andyc1864):

There seems to be a weird focus on punching the ball out from ball carriers at the minute, which has led to missed tackles; is this a coaching issue?

Hey Andy, no, it’s players trying to play hero ball on defense. Defenders are taught to secure the tackle first, and then if a ball carrier is surrounded and can’t get away, then you go for the strip. But, to be honest, I only saw one instance of what you’re talking about and it was Jevon Holland who was the guilty party.

From Deep_Days (@Deep_Days):

Hey Alain, you comfortable with Needham playing outside when he comes back, especially if X misses some time? Always thought he was best in the slot, but Kader needs to be in the slot as good as he is there. Does Nik just become slot depth?

Hey DD, my answer is B. I absolutely agree with you that Kader is better in the slot, and I think the same thing applies with Needham.

From Mark Schoninger (@SchoningerMark):

Nickname- Mikie Air? f we had kept Dan Campbell when he was our interim coach, do you think the Fins would have become a top-tier team sooner than now? Whose system is more sustainable/dependable over a 10-year period — Campbell’s or The McMadScientist?

Hey Mark, Mikie Air, like Nike Air? Interesting. Great question on the second part, though I’m not sure I’m ready to say that Dan Campbell was ready to become a head coach in 2016 when the Dolphins instead hired Adam Gase. As to which method is more sustainable, that is an awesome question, though I do think precision offense built on speed is more fleeting and maybe can go south quicker than if you have a physically dominant program.

From Stephane Cote (@StephaneCote17):

Salut Alain! A comment and a question. First, Tua, Tyreek and Mostert deserve a lot of praise, but I think the O-Line’s performance isn’t being talked about enough in the media. Also, why the hell is McDaniel calling such crappy complex plays on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1???

Hey Stephane, the offensive line is getting plenty of praise down here, let me assure you. As for your second question, I don’t disagree with your point. I think Mike McDaniel sometimes get too cute in those short-yardage situations. But as brilliant as the overall play-calling has been, I’m willing to cut him some slack.

From Randy Millard (@dolphin013):

Alain, do you think McDaniel will use Claypool in the same role he was using Ezukanma in?

Hey Randy, not sure, but it would make a lot of sense because there are some of the same traits there. Claypool has to learn the offense first, which won’t be easy.

