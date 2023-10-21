Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Ramsey, Long, and More

What area of the Philadelphia defense could the offense exploit? What does the team have to do to take the next step? Tackling those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 2 of the pre-Eagles game All Dolphins mailbag:

From LazyPhin (@LazyPhin):

Thank you for your years of coverage, brother. Does Jalen Ramsey change the defense, in your opinion?

First, thanks much, partner. Second, if Ramsey comes back and is close to the Ramsey of old, he absolutely changes the defense and obviously for the better. He’s that kind of an impact player.

From Ricky Rod (@rickyrodriguez):

Why is Tua such a polarizing figure in sports media? Love y’all’s YouTube content!

Hey Ricky, thanks much on the podcast comment. I think there are two factors at play with Tua, the first being his skill set, where his biggest qualities are intangibles as opposed to being this imposing physical specimen with a big arm. The second is that it’s 2023 and there’s no such thing (or very little) as people having a measured opinion that’s not outlandish one way or another. I’ve often bemoaned the fact that with Tua, it’s either he’s the greatest QB in the NFL or he can’t do anything right when the truth obviously is somewhere in between (though right now clearly closer to greatness than futility).

From Jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, want to know what is the weakness of the Eagles defense; how can the offense of the Dolphins control their front seven to be able to make enough plays to win the gamel; what would be your plan on defense against Smith and Brown, and who covers Goedert?

Hey Jorge, the weakness of the Eagles defense is their secondary, which has been hit hard by injuries this season. Controlling the Eagles front seven clearly will be a key this game and it’s going to require the O-line being at the top of their game. The Dolphins are going to do the same thing they’ve done with their pass defense, which is pretty much play zone, so I don’t know that there will be anybody specifically assigned to cover Dallas Goedert.

From Common Reader (@SnackService1):

Recently you and Omar discussed the possibility of trading for Devin White or Lavonte David, but would you trade for the LB with the 2nd highest run defense grade in all the NFL? According to PFF, you already have him. What does PFF see in 51 that you and Omar don't?

David Long Jr. has had his moments for the Dolphins this season, but I don’t know how consistent he’s been and I don’t know that I see him as the second-best run defending LB the way PFF does. I do think, however, that he’s been the most effective off-the-ball linebacker for the Dolphins so far this season.

From ScD (@dmoney29):

Biggest concern going into the game?

Easy answer … the line of scrimmage on both sides.

From Free2Talk (@free2Talknow):

Hey Alain, do you think we have any hope of winning this weekend with our defense that is like an open book for opposing offenses. Since you like music, what are your thoughts on the King, Elvis Presley?

Hey there, the Dolphins absolutely have a chance to win this weekend, if not a very good chance. While the defense has been spotty this season, it’s also had his moments and this Eagles team isn’t as good right now as the one that went to the Super Bowl last season. And, yes, I do like a lot of The King’s music. For one thing, he might have had the best version of the classic “My Way.”

From Craig M (@Dolfan2334):

Hi Alain. Not saying Miami is going to lose Sunday night but are their any positives that can be taken from the game if they do lose? What would have to happen for this team to take the next step and consistently win these type of games? What’s missing?

Hey Craig, it’s too early in the season to talk about what’s “missing,” but if the Dolphins get dominated at the line of scrimmage like they did against Buffalo, there’s your answer as to what’s missing.

From steve , (@jujusimba7777):

How far off is Needham from playing? I am hoping this weekend. Also, any trade happening? What position would you make a move for, if any? I would like more depth at def tackle/NT and a upgrade at ILB.

Hey Steve, I think Needham is just about ready to go, but it's not going to happen this week because he was downgraded to OUT on Saturday. If he does get activated next week, I’m not sure exactly what kind of role he would play upon his return. As stated before, I put at 60-40 the chances of a trade happening before the deadline Oct. 31, and my wish list would start at IDL before ILB.

From NY – Fins Up (@azomback34):

Not trying to bash Chubb - we need him to be his old self. I could be wrong but seems like he makes the same move when rushing the QB & always gets pushed further away by the OT. Doesn’t he have multiple moves? Never see the swim move or a spin move? Seems plain vanilla to me.

Hey there, I can tell you that right away I saw something different on his sack against Carolina where he looked like he bull-rushed the left tackle, whereas his normal M.O. is to try to get around the edge. I have not see many spin moves from him, though, I have to admit.

From Brad (@dolphinsgam2019):

Hello, is Chase Claypool playing Sunday?

Hello Brad, I would think that Claypool will play against the Eagles, yes. I wouldn’t expect a major role, though.

From Pat McCollum (@PatMcCollum):

Back in the day, when we went toe to toe with Buffalo, they negated our defense with the screen pass. Mostly to Thurman Thomas. Wouldn’t this be a great time for us to utilize this play? Take their D-line totally out of the equation?

Hey Pat, the Dolphins already use the screen quite a bit, though it's often quick throws to Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle, plus Tua throws outlet passes to Mostert quite frequently. But, sure, that would be another way to slow down their penetration.

