Dolphins Mailbag: What Players Would Be Starters on Other Teams?

Part 2 of the latest All Dolphins mailbag, dealing with issues related to the Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

From Greg Creese (@GregCreese):

Do you think fans/media lend too much credence to things like PFF grades? I understand we've all got a week to kill between games, but it feels like there is a great deal of interest in breakdowns by people whose analysis basically go unvetted week in & week out.

Hey Greg, yes, there is a great deal of interest in PFF grades and that's partly because of the appetite for NFL content and also because they represent what should be an impartial evaluation of every team. That said, I don't believe PFF grades ever should be taken as gospel and I'm not the only one who feels this way. I always trust my eyes before and above anything else, though it obviously is nice to get some confirmation about what I'm seeing.

From Wayne McLain (@JSP12376):

When does A.J. get a shot at guard?

I'm not convinced that moving Austin Jackson to guard is an option the Dolphins would seriously consider because he's flat-out better suited to play tackle. It's not like Robert Hunt, who most observers felt all along was better suited to play guard.

From Bob Curvelo (@curvelo13):

What do they plan to do to open up this pathetic offense?

Hi Bob, first off, ouch! But then you kinda of answered your question when you used the phrase "open up." And, yes, I would expect at least a couple of shots downfield against the Colts, assuming the offensive line gives Jacoby Brissett enough time to chuck it.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Can we expect more run game? Maybe some more Brown to set up some pass?

Hey Dave, I do think the Dolphins would like to run more, but I'm not sure it would be Malcolm Brown as opposed to Myles Gaskin. That said, running against the Colts will be easier said than done because they are pretty good up front on defense.

From Vegas Baby (@VegasHerrle):

Any optimism that veteran Mancz will call out blocking schemes better than Deiter and be a net positive?

There always is optimism at every turn, but let's remember that Deiter is the starter and Mancz the backup for a reason. That said, the hope certainly is that there won't be any drop-off with Mancz at center and if there is, it will be minimal.

From Jake (@JakeMc945):

Over under on Ogbah sacks on Sunday? I bet he gets 2. He is going to jump-start the defense.

Hey Jake, it's impossible to predict sacks, but I will agree emphatically that all the elements are in place for him to have a big day. For one, he's gotten good pressure on the quarterback all year even though the sacks haven't been there (just half a sack so far) and he'll also probably be going Sunday against former Dolphins tackle Julién Davenport, who has been struggling in 2021.

From Luiz (@Luiz_Tweets):

Will Flores and Grier begin the Sparano/Ireland blame game if they lose this game?

Hey Luiz, no matter how bad things get with the Dolphins, I would be absolutely shocked (floored, actually) if you heard anything whatsoever in terms of finger-pointing coming from either Brian Flores or Chris Grier.

From David Guilbert (@DavidGuilbert12):

With Jacoby Brissett having good outings, do you think the Dolphins will keep him as insurance with Tua or offer him up to the highest bidder before the trade deadline to get something back?

Hey David, it's an interesting question, but the first part has to happen because Brissett's outing against Las Vegas certainly didn't meet the criteria of "good." The next question is whether another team would offer much for Brissett, something that would happen only in case of an injury to a starter on a contending team. And then we have to ask ourselves why the Dolphins would want to lose Brissett (if they're in contention) and leave themselves with Reid Sinnett as the backup because while Sinnett looked good in the preseason finale, we're still dealing with a quarterback without a regular season NFL snap. So long answer short, I wouldn't expect a Brissett trade.

From Leon Fresco (@FrescoLeon):

Name two players on the Dolphins that would be guaranteed starters on at least 25 other teams in the NFL.

Hey Leon, seems like you're very low on the Dolphins talent base. OK, here are the players I would suggest would be guaranteed starters on at least 25 other teams: Xavien Howard (obviously), Byron Jones, Mike Gesicki, Jason Sanders, Will Fuller V, Jakeem Grant (as a returner), maybe Jerome Baker, maybe DeVante Parker, maybe Jaylen Waddle.